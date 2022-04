Another day, another 100-plus cancellations of flights to and from the UK.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded at least 100 services between them. Their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, are worst affected.BA says passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations, due to resourcing issues.British Airways has not made on-the-day cancellations. The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.Here are the flights that are cancelled so far...

