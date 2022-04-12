ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Massive Drop In California Public School Enrollment, Now At 20 Year Low

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFHZk_0f7JBI7O00
Photo: Getty Images

California now has fewer than 6 million students attending public schools for the first time since the start of the century. According to new data from the California Department of Education, enrollment is continuing to drop at a faster rate than before the pandemic.

Cal Matters listed some key takeaways from this recently released data. One of the biggest is that statewide enrollment has dropped by over 110,000 students during the current school year. The current number of enrollment is 5,829,240. Additionally, charter school enrollment is also down for the first time since at least 2014.

Richard Barrera , a board trustee at San Diego Unified, said job losses from the pandemic forced many families to relocate and worsened the already in-decline public school enrollment. “When we opened up the schools last year, those schools had lower in-person attendance,” Barrera told Cal Matters . “It’s just more expensive for people with kids to live in California.”

Some school officials also believe mask mandates and other COVID-19 safety precautions prompted some parents to take their kids out of public school. The superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District Brett McFadden told Cal Matters: “Declining enrollment cannot be fixed. I think we have to recognize that declining enrollment is part of broader demographic trends that are happening in our state.”

To read the full report click here .

Comments / 1

Related
BET

Biden Administration Announces $500 Million Program to Improve K-12 School Buildings

The White House is looking to improve school buildings for the youngest Americans. The new Biden-Harris Action Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy has announced a $500 million grant program for K-12 public school energy upgrades. The program is designed to help deliver cleaner and healthier classrooms, libraries, cafeterias, playgrounds, and gyms to the more than three million teachers and 50 million students in US schools.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

Blocked from recognition funds, 12 Florida school districts seek alternatives

The big story: Florida Republican lawmakers made no secret of their desire to punish school districts that didn’t heed their wishes on school mask mandates. First, they talked about defunding any six-figure administrative salaries within the dozen districts that imposed strict requirements for face coverings with few ways to opt out. That idea didn’t go over so well with those who represented those counties.
FLORIDA STATE
News 12

South Bronx charter school sees lowest enrollment numbers in 20 years

A charter school in Morrisania says the pandemic has impacted its enrollment numbers drastically. Cleveland Pearson, the principal at Harriet Tubman Charter School, says that enrollment is the lowest it's been in 20 years, with a 20% drop in enrollment. School administrators believe the main cause of the decrease is...
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

Teachers want term to end EARLY as rising Covid cases make keeping schools open 'unsustainable' and whole classes of kids are sent home if 10 children catch the virus

South Australian children could finish their schooling term early amid rising Covid cases among students and staff absences. The Australian Education Union, which represents state public school teachers, called for term one to finish a week early as large teacher and student absences are 'not sustainable.'. Education Department chief executive...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
Effingham Radio

A Third Of U.S. Teachers Report Being Threatened By Students

A third of U.S. teachers report being threatened by students, according to a new survey. The American Psychological Association says it surveyed nearly 15-thousand teachers and other school staff members during the 20-21 school year, and a third of them said they experienced at least one incident of verbal or threatening violence from students.
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools
KRGV

Donna ISD to close alternative high school due to low enrollment, attendance

The Donna Independent School District superintendent on Thursday confirmed the district plans to close an alternative high school next school year. The district will dissolve the program at 3D Academy for the 2022-2023 school year due to low enrollment and attendance, according to a statement from Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez.
DONNA, TX
WWL

New Orleans Public Schools dropping mask mandate on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans public school students will no longer have to wear masks in the classroom. Starting Monday, March 21, New Orleans Public Schools is lifting its universal masking recommendation for grades K-12. Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. said the change is based on new federal and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WFAE

Millions of children will miss healthy school meals when pandemic relief expires

When schools pivoted to virtual learning early in the pandemic, the National School Lunch Program was thrown into chaos. Millions of children rely on school meals to keep hunger at bay, so school nutrition directors scrambled to adopt new, creative ways to distribute food to families. Some of these changes were improvements on the status quo, they say.
EDUCATION
Wyoming News

Between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, K-12 enrollment increased in more than half of states

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, K-12 enrollment rates were promising. Thirty-six of the 50 states, including Washington D.C., saw an increase in enrollment and an additional 13 states saw a drop of less than 6,000 across all grade levels, which shows a relatively stable education ecosystem. The two outliers, in this case, are Illinois and California, which saw a decrease in enrollment of about 40,000 and 110,000 students, respectively. However, both Illinois and California fall within the five largest state education systems in the country, so this large dip in enrollment, though concerning, is less impactful overall given their vast size.
EDUCATION
The Independent

With aid to spend, schools look for students who need help

Schools across America are racing to make up for time they lost during the pandemic by budgeting billions of dollars for tutoring, summer camps and longer school days and trying to untangle which students need help most urgently after two years of disruptions.Many schools saw large numbers of students fall under the radar when learning went online for the pandemic. Many skipped class, tests and homework. Record numbers of families opted out of annual standardized tests, leaving some districts with little evidence of how students were doing in reading and math. Now districts are trying to address that lack of...
EDUCATION
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
3K+
Followers
821
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy