Indiana State

State officials: Bird flu found at 2nd Indiana duck farm

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Avian influenza has been detected in a second northern Indiana duck farm, state officials said Tuesday.

Laboratory testing of a second commercial duck flock in Elkhart County came back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said. The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

The duck flock has an estimated 6,000 birds, the Indiana agency said.

The animal health board in an announcement did not say whether the ducks would be destroyed, as happened with six turkey farms in southern Indiana’s Dubois and Greene counties. The board also did not disclose whether the birds at the first duck farm would be destroyed when it announced the detection of bird flu there last week.

Pending test results should indicate if it is the same strain of the virus that has been found elsewhere and if it is highly pathogenic.

Animal Health Board staff have reached out to known poultry owners in the area to schedule testing of birds there, the board said.

So far this year, there have been cases of bird flu in 24 states affecting chickens, turkeys and ducks.

The agency said avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S.

BBC

Suffolk bird flu: 82,400 ducks to be culled after outbreak

More than 82,000 ducks are to be culled amid an outbreak of bird flu, Suffolk Trading Standards said. The H5N1 strain was found at the Gressingham Foods site at Debach, near Woodbridge, over the weekend. The company's Redgrave site was affected earlier this month, and 35,000 ducks had to be...
ANIMALS
KEYC

State officials euthanize 85K birds amid avian flu outbreak

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)- State officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports the outbreaks occurred at farms in Charles Mix County in the southeastern portion of the state. The disease was found in turkeys at the...
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State cancels bird exhibitions because of avian flu

Iowa agriculture officials on Wednesday barred people from gathering with live birds from different locations for at least a month to help prevent the spread of highly contagious and deadly avian influenza. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s cancellation of poultry events has the potential to affect county and state fair exhibitions, depending […] The post State cancels bird exhibitions because of avian flu appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WLNS

Bird flu found in mid-Michigan birds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that the highly contagious avian influenza has been found in the state’s wild bird population. Cases were found in Canada geese and tundra swans in St. Clair County, snowy owls from Macomb County and a mute swan in Monroe County. Avian influenza is […]
MONROE COUNTY, MI
