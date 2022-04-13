Boone Central FCCLA has 14 national qualifiers

Polson High School senior Xavier Fisher recently was awarded the Today's Achievers, Tomorrow's Leaders award sponsored by Logan Health and the Lake County Leader. The accolade is given to Lake County students nominated by their schools or community members, in recognition of leaders who inspire others and make a difference in their communities. “Xavier is a great student, great athlete, but most importantly a great person,” wrote Polson High School assistant principal Ethan Bucarey in nominating Fisher. As both a teacher’s aide and an office aide, Bucarey said, “He is always willing to work, to help out anyone who needs it....

