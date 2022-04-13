Boone Central FCCLA has 14 national qualifiers

Boone Central FCCLA members who participated in the State Leadership Conference[/caption]Boone Central FCCLA had 17 members participating in the Nebraska Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference, April...
Seven Owatonna High School students will advance to National DECA in Atlanta, GA. Dylan Meiners qualified with a fourth-place finish at the Minnesota DECA State Conference. He will be joined by state officers Hillary Haarstad, Audrey Simon, Claire Heyne, Preston Meier, Cael Dowling and Connor Ginskey for completing chapter campaign projects.
On Feb. 25, the Michigan 7th Annual Middle Level Business Professionals of America State Leadership Conference was held at Davenport University in Grand Rapids. Eighteen students, two advisors/teachers at Davis Middle School Laura Wilson and Andrew Eisenga, an Advisory Council representative Mindy Eggleston, and five parents traveled from Hillsdale to the conference. Fourteen Davis Middle School students qualified for the National Leadership Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas, May 4-8.
When Peyton Zelenak was young, she loved climbing aboard her rocking horse. "I don't know why, but I had an instinctive love of horses, even though none of my family owned horses or lived out in the country," she said. When she was 5, Zelenak said she'd never ridden a...
Polson High School senior Xavier Fisher recently was awarded the Today's Achievers, Tomorrow's Leaders award sponsored by Logan Health and the Lake County Leader. The accolade is given to Lake County students nominated by their schools or community members, in recognition of leaders who inspire others and make a difference in their communities.
“Xavier is a great student, great athlete, but most importantly a great person,” wrote Polson High School assistant principal Ethan Bucarey in nominating Fisher. As both a teacher’s aide and an office aide, Bucarey said, “He is always willing to work, to help out anyone who needs it....
