ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Man threatens to shoot another driver in Pismo Beach

calcoastnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePismo Beach police arrested an intoxicated man on Sunday after he threatened to shoot another driver in the face, police said. After a caller reported...

calcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in car-to-car shooting in Fresno, police say

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with confirmation from the Fresno Police Department that the victim has died from his injuries in the hospital following the shooting. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot and crashed his car into a home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pismo Beach, CA
Pismo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Hit And Run
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
KGET

Over $30K in illegal drugs found at illegal marijuana dispensary,

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary on March 15 in Ridgecrest. Deputies said they executed a search warrant and found 282 marijuana edibles, 188 grams of BHO, approximately 10 pounds of processed marijuana, and $4,861 in cash. The estimated street value […]
RIDGECREST, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting, Salinas victim identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- An arrest has been made in relation to a deadly Downtown Sacramento mass shooting early Sunday morning that killed six people. Dandre Martin, 26, has been arrested as a related suspect. Sacramento Police Department SWAT and detectives served search warrants at three residences in the area, and at least one handgun was The post Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting, Salinas victim identified appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura police search for fatal hit and run driver

Ventura Police said that during the investigation, officers determined that the victim was walking north across Thompson Blvd at the intersection with Ash St and was struck by a silver sedan traveling westbound. The post Ventura police search for fatal hit and run driver appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy