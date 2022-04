If you ask any member of the national media or member of the Bills Mafia the Buffalo Bills might have had the best off-season in franchise history. With several major signings including Von Miller this offseason Bills fans are eagerly anticipation the start of the new season and the Bills are the odds on favorite to win the Super Bowl. Of course, with so many talented Bills Mafia members there were bound to be some amazing hype videos leading up to the season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO