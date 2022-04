Couples enjoying the fire pitPhoto by Thirdman from Pexels. For various individuals, marriage may imply a variety of things. Some people consider marriage to be nothing more than a piece of paper (a contract). (In reality, according to the Pew Research Center, almost 4 in 10 Americans believe that marriage is no longer necessary.) Others consider marriage to be a lovely but potentially unattainable ideal, for various reasons. And for others, marriage is still a goal, but it hasn't materialized yet for a variety of reasons. (According to further Pew Research findings, around 6 in 10 Americans who are not married wish to get married.)

29 DAYS AGO