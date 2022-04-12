ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco-area news briefs: Waco chapter seeking football officials for 2022 season

 1 day ago

McLennan County Master Gardeners will host Lunch With the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. April 20 at McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Road, Room 105. Nora Schell and Rebecca Simanek will speak about the Lake Waco Wetlands and its partnership with...

Waco, Hewitt firefighters on front lines of Eastland Complex fire

A “strike team” of Waco, Hewitt and Temple firefighters continued Monday to battle a complex of wildfires in Eastland County that has charred more than 54,000 acres, damaged 147 structures, and forced evacuations and road closures. The regional team fought the blazes alongside a growing multiagency response of...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco area home appraisals poised to go through the roof

McLennan County residents may need to take a deep breath and count to 10 when they receive their property appraisal notices in a few weeks. Residential property values increased 30% countywide, according to preliminary figures from the McLennan County Appraisal District. That compares with a 25% increase statewide, and even larger jumps among several school districts in McLennan County. Crawford ISD is poised to see a 47% jump, while China Spring ISD and La Vega ISD will see 37% and 41% jumps, respectively, based on preliminary data.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco eyes plan to curb water use as spring drought persists

Seven months of continual drought and heavy water use have reduced Lake Waco to less than 80% of its normal capacity, putting the city of Waco close to enacting water restrictions. The lake level stood Monday at about 457 feet above mean sea level, 5 feet down from its usual...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Hazardous waste disposal event set for next weekend

“Together by the Brazos,” a dinner supporting the Talitha Koum Institute and Lake Brazos Rotary Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Olive Branch restaurant, 215 S. Second St. The event will feature signature cocktails, cash bar, charcuterie board, four-course dinner with wine...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco man with severe schizophrenia missing,

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Paul Russell Brown, 52, was last seen on Feb. 23 when he walked off from his apartment with no phone or personal items. Brown is diagnosed with severe schizophrenia and his...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area organizations see shift from pandemic to prices driving food insecurity

The folding curbside sign outside Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Friday morning said “Free Food” with an arrow pointing to a drive-thru distribution point where some two dozen volunteers from the church and Shepherd’s Heart Christian food pantry shuttled boxes of food to a small but steady stream of cars and trucks.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Look out! | Jurassic Quest is coming to Waco

WACO, Texas — Jurassic Quest is making its way to Waco, TX! From March 25 through March 27, the event will be held at the Waco Convention Center. Located at 100 Washington Ave, ticket pricing will start at $22 for both kids (standard) and adults. Children ages two and younger are free. For all days the event will start at 9 AM.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

PHOTOS — Bluebonnets in bloom

PHOTOS — Bluebonnets are starting to bloom around the Waco area despite a winter drought. Waco received 3.3 inches of rainfall in the first 3 months of the year, nearly 5 inches less than usual.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Registration open for summer youth track program

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation’s Team Waco Youth Summer Track and Field program, available to kids ages 5-18. Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in several track meets throughout the summer and have the opportunity to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Games of Texas state meet.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Women of Color in Business seminar available Tuesday

Mission Waco/World is observing 30 years of services this year and will have its anniversary banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Reservations may be made at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events/526815. For more information, email jbrammer@missionwaco.org. Women of Color in Business. The Community...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Attic Treasures fundraiser accepting donations

“Together by the Brazos,” a dinner supporting Talitha Koum Institute and Lake Brazos Rotary Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Olive Branch restaurant, 215 S. Second St. The event will feature signature cocktails, charcuterie, a cash bar, four-course dinner with wine pairings, silent auction, and live music by Trammell Kelly and Pat McKee. Tickets cost $100 per person.
WACO, TX
Gazette

Tri-Lakes area news in brief

The following area residents were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas: Makayla Boekes, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Torrie Brodish, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Emma Franzen, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Aubrey Huffman, of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madeleine Huffman of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madilyn Martinez, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sarah Miller, of Monument (80132), a student in theRobbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Isabella Prosceno, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Lindsey Purdham, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sam Watson, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the College of Arts & Science; and Braden West, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Parks and Recreation hosts open houses beginning Saturday

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will host a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday for the virtual fifth annual Climate Crisis Art Exhibit. The winners of the exhibit will be included in a slide show, and exhibit artists will attend. Beverages and light snacks, including vegan varieties, will be provided. The event is free and the public is invited. The entire exhibit is at climatecrisisartexhibit.org.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Grocery giveaway set for Friday at Greater Zion

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a grocery giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St. The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce, and drinks. For more info, call 254-722-7429. Baylor basketball banquet. Baylor Women’s Basketball...
WACO, TX

