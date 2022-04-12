Waco-area news briefs: Waco chapter seeking football officials for 2022 season

The following area residents were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas: Makayla Boekes, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Torrie Brodish, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Emma Franzen, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Aubrey Huffman, of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madeleine Huffman of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madilyn Martinez, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sarah Miller, of Monument (80132), a student in theRobbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Isabella Prosceno, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Lindsey Purdham, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sam Watson, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the College of Arts & Science; and Braden West, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business.

