Victorville, CA

1 Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash on Civic Drive [Victorville, CA]

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRider Injured in Car vs Motorcycle Collision near Roy Rogers Drive. The collision happened around 5:49 p.m., near Roy Rogers Drive; between a gray 2021 Chrysler 300 and a blue 2007 Yamaha. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist slammed into the rear passenger side of the Chrysler. The impact ejected...

L.A. Weekly

Joshua Vasquez-Escamilla Killed in Head-On Crash on Ramona Expressway [Lakeview, CA]

21-Year-Old Driver Dead after Two-Vehicle Collision near Hansen Avenue. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred around 5:40 a.m., on March 17th near Hansen Avenue. Based on their initial investigation, crews believe that 21-year-old Vasquez-Escamilla, of San Jacinto was driving a Hyundai Sonata westbound on Ramona...
LAKEVIEW, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Mines Road [Livermore, CA]

Vehicle Accident near Mines Road Left One Rider Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. near 4462 Mines Road. Furthermore, the investigators said that the motorcyclist collided with a Jeep, ejecting the rider from the motorcycle. Eventually, paramedics arrived and transported the...
LIVERMORE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jaquane Carter Dies in Rear-End Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 10 [Beaumont, CA]

US Navy Serviceman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Beaumont Avenue. The accident occurred around 12:40 p.m., along the westbound lanes of the freeway near Beaumont Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Kia failed to brake in time for stopped traffic ahead. As a result, Carter rear-ended a 2019 Freightliner that was towing a 53-foot semi-trailer on the No. 4 lane.
BEAUMONT, CA
CBS LA

2 Killed After Wrong-Way Driver Causes Head-On Collision On 215 Freeway In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A wrong-way driver was one of two people killed in a head-on crash on the 215 Freeway in Riverside early Tuesday morning. March 15, 2022. (OnSceneTV) The collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 215 Freeway near Center Street. According to California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call of a Ford Fusion traveling the wrong way on the northbound side of the freeway just prior to the head-on collision. Officers arrived to discover the Fusion had slammed into a Ford Focus in the carpool lane. The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, died at the scene. No names were released. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Firefighters with the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department were called in to extricate the victims from their vehicles. The northbound lanes were shut down for several hours, but have since reopened. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Airlifted after Semi-Truck Crash on 15 Freeway [Hesperia, CA]

Two Hospitalized after Big-Rig Collision near Main Street. Officers said the crash happened around 1:46 a.m., near the Main Street overpass. Per reports, a tractor-trailer combination traveling at an unknown speed, collided with the back of the semi, leaving two people trapped. San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived to the scene...
HESPERIA, CA
