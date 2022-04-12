1 Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash on Civic Drive [Victorville, CA]

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A wrong-way driver was one of two people killed in a head-on crash on the 215 Freeway in Riverside early Tuesday morning. March 15, 2022. (OnSceneTV) The collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 215 Freeway near Center Street. According to California Highway Patrol, officers responded to a call of a Ford Fusion traveling the wrong way on the northbound side of the freeway just prior to the head-on collision. Officers arrived to discover the Fusion had slammed into a Ford Focus in the carpool lane. The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, died at the scene. No names were released. There were no passengers in either vehicle. Firefighters with the CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department were called in to extricate the victims from their vehicles. The northbound lanes were shut down for several hours, but have since reopened. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO