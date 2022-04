Duluth Area Family YMCA and the City of Duluth are struggling to recruit lifeguards to staff for Park Point. They even raised the pay from $11 to $14 and waived the $250 certification fee in order to lure more candidates, but it's not working for some reason. Cheryl Podtburg, the YMCA risk manager told MPR that by this time she has 80% of the staff filled, not the case this year. There are zero prospects for the job.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO