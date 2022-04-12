Gilbert Gottfried’s Death Mourned by Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow & More: ‘He Could Put You Into Convulsive Hysterics’

Click here to read the full article.

Tributes for iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried have been rolling in ever since his death at age 67 was announced by his family via Twitter on Tuesday (April 12). Comedians, actors and admirers paid their respects to the late legend.

Seinfeld ‘s Jason Alexander was the first to pay tribute to Gottfried, saying that he “made [him] laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” and praising his unique comedic talents. Kathy Griffin and actress Lydia Cornell both retweeted Gottfried’s own tribute to fellow comedian Bob Saget , who died in January. Director Judd Apatow retweeted several tributes to Gottfried and shared his own words, tweeting: “ Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss. Sending my condolences and love to Dara and his family.” Apatow also encouraged people to watch the 2017 documentary about the comedian. Amy Schumer took to her Instagram Story to say, “Gilbert was so sweet. Genuinely kind and a legend.”

Read more tributes to Gottfried below.