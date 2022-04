(WASHINGTON) -- The Biden administration will announce new building ventilation standards for schools and businesses on Thursday -- a welcome step for experts who feel the U.S. has long been behind the curve on using air filtration as a valuable tool to fight COVID-19. The new guidance, the latest addition to President Joe Biden's recent COVID-19 plan, is the first time such a standard has been created at the national level, synthesizing expert guidance on how clean air can prevent the spread of illness.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO