Daytime television will never be the same as we say goodbye to Maury Povich. If you grew up in the mid to late 1990's there is a good chance that once you got home from school you turned on the tube. If you did you probably cycled through a few different shows. You probably flipped back and forth between TRL, The Jenny Jones Show, The Montel Williams Show, The Sally Jessy Raphael Show, The Ricki Lake Show and if you stayed home from school there's a good chance you secretly watched The Jerry Springer Show even though you weren't supposed to.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO