Philadelphia, PA

Frank James, Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Mass Shooting With Ties To Philadelphia, Arrested In New York City

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyiRG_0f7IqzAZ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police confirm 62-year-old Frank James , the suspect in the Brooklyn mass subway shooting where 10 people were shot and more than a dozen others were injured, has been arrested.

Police say James has ties to Philadelphia. He has addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

Police say James fired numerous gunshots inside the N line subway car at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station.

The truck police were searching for appears to be from a Philadelphia U-Haul location in Nicetown. Police believe James rented the van.

The keys to the van were found on the subway, according to authorities. New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said authorities also found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, extended magazines, a hatchet, and liquid they believe to be gasoline and a bag containing consumer grade fireworks and a hobby fuse.

According to rental agreements obtained by CNN, James rented the van using a Milwaukee license with a Milwaukee address. It was booked on April 6, picked up on April 11, and was supposed to be returned two days later.

Eyewitness News checked out two Philadelphia addresses that were associated with James. Those who answered the door, along with neighbors, say they do not know and have never met James.

Investigations from multiple jurisdictions are also reviewing YouTube videos apparently linked to James.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on James’ whereabouts to contact them at 1-800-577-TIPS. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Chopper 3 was over the U-Haul location on West Hunting Park Avenue on Tuesday.

Multiple sources connected to the investigation confirm NYPD detectives were at the U-Haul location late Tuesday afternoon reviewing rental agreements.

The truck was found by police in Brooklyn, but the back of the truck shows it’s from Philadelphia.

In a statement, U-Haul told CBS3: “Law enforcement has alerted us to its search for a rental van and its possible connection to a suspect in today’s incident in New York City. We are working closely with authorities to ensure they have any and all available information to meet their needs.”

The FBI is now working with Philadelphia police to assist the NYPD.

Meanwhile, the mass shooting in New York has SEPTA police on high alert in our area. The SEPTA police chief says he’s stepping up patrols and K-9 sweeps Tuesday as riders say they now have their guards up.

“Every time I’m out anywhere I’m always eyes peeled,” Henry Roque said.

“This world is really a crazy world today,” Kathleen Davis said.

SEPTA Transit Police had a visible presence outside the Market-Frankford Line at 13th and Market Streets this afternoon in Center City.

“We have additional people out on the system,” SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel said.

Nestel says he’s been in close communication with other law enforcement agencies to coordinate an increase in patrols.

“Philadelphia Police Department, University of Pennsylvania Police Department, Temple Police Department all contacted us, volunteered to do checks of stations in their jurisdiction and just to add to the number of people making sure that our riders and employees are safe,” Nestel said.

SEPTA is also deploying its K-9 unit that is trained in detecting explosives.

“They’re generally in vehicles. We’ve pulled them out of the vehicles and put them in major hubs,” Nestel said.

As authorities investigate the shooting in New York, officials urge people to report suspicious activity. Doing that can be critically important to investigations, says former Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Sullivan.

“No one plays a larger role in keeping our transit system safe than the operating public. When you see someone or something that you don’t think is right it probably isn’t,” Sullivan said.

The SEPTA Transit Watch app allows anyone to report suspicious activity on septa and request police.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei, Wakisha Bailey, Matt Petrillo, and Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.

Comments / 25

Hailey Rain
2d ago

I imagine with what he’s done so far , he’s not your average criminal and won’t go down easily . Be safe our police officers

Reply
4
myself
3d ago

if there is a $50,000 reward for his arrest he must be involved and being from Philly I'm not shocked

Reply(6)
5
not your biz
2d ago

I wonder how the gun magazine law worked in this incident. I’m sure he followed the law and only had a 6 shot capacity.

Reply(1)
2
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Wanted For Allegedly Killing Ex-Girlfriend At Gas Station Near King Of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is wanted for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend on Friday night while she was pumping gas in Upper Merion Township near the King of Prussia Mall, officials announced on Saturday. Rafiq Thompson, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, and other related offenses in connection to the killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius. Officials say the shooting took place at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday at the Exxon Station at 113 North Gulph Road. Police arrived on the scene after shots were reportedly fired. “That’s terrible,” Scott Shimkonis said....
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Philly

Family Of Zyheim Hartman, Alleged Gunman Who Shot SEPTA Officer, 3 Others, Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the family members of the 18-year-old man who police say shot a SEPTA transit officer and three others this week. Police say he fired on officers at Arrott and Leiper Streets in Frankford. Family members gathered to remember the alleged shooter. The suspect’s mother expressed their sympathies to the victims as they search for answers. “They’re telling this whole story, but we don’t know what the beginning of this was,” relative Karen Harrison said. Nearly 48 hours after shots were fired from a second-floor window, loved ones of Zyheim Hartman are still trying to piece together how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man Stabbed Former Co-Worker Dead, Ran Him Over, Then Dumped Body At SEPTA Train Station: PD

A Philadelphia man stabbed his former co-worker dead, ran him over, then dumped his body at a SEPTA train station in Bucks County, authorities said. Dominique Harris, 30, was arrested Thursday, March 31 after Philadelphia police spotted his 2000 silver Infiniti near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue, they said. He was charged with homicide and possession of an instrument of crime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

What We Know About Brooklyn Subway Shooting So Far (VIDEO)

Thirteen people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour Tuesday, April 12, officials said. Police were searching for a man wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest as of 10:45 a.m., the New York Times reports. He aparently opened fire as the doors of the R train closed at the 25th street station, ABC7 reports.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Saad Najeed Dwight, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Woman In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway for a killer in Delaware County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Loved ones say the victim was the life of the party. She knew how to light up a room. On Wednesday, CBS3 sat down with friends and family who are completely devastated by what they call a senseless homicide. They did not want to go on camera for fear the gunman is still at large. They shared a lot about who the victim was and say they want justice to be served. Chester police say last Friday around 3:30 a.m. Jamii Parker, a...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PIX11

Gunman who killed 12-year-old shot out of car eight times: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Suspects in a black vehicle circled a Brooklyn block three times before slowing and opening fire in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a relative, police said Wednesday. The gunman popped out of a sunroof and fired at least eight times, fatally striking Kade Lewin and injuring a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Philly

Juvenile Slaps SEPTA Bus Driver Who Told Passenger Masks Are Required, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets. Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA. A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver. Credit: SEPTA Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

