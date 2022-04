The Hillsboro First Baptist Church will host a Spring Diaper “Blowout” Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the church located at 127 S. West St. There will be games, food, $50 gift card drawings, and of course diapers and pull-ups of all sizes to be given away. Bring the whole family and enjoy. Everything is free. There are no strings attached. The church is just demonstrating its love for its community.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO