Reno, NV

Clean Up Lake Tahoe

 1 day ago

www.kolotv.com

Wind and snow cause issues in the Sierra and Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snowy conditions caused major traffic issues in the Sierra Monday morning, while high winds wreaked havoc across the Truckee Meadows. Both directions of Interstate 80 over Donner Summit were shut down mid morning due to crashes and spinouts involving big rigs, Caltrans District 3 reported. Lanes reopened around 11 a.m. Chain controls remain in place for all vehicles except 4-Wheel drive with snow tires.
TRUCKEE, CA
Emerald Bay, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Taken early in the Spring just before 8AM. The sun had begun covering the bay and was slowly approaching the top of my head as it lifted from the East. FUJIFILM X-T3 140mm · f/11.0 · 1/100s · ISO 640. (Vivid Picture Profile)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Lake Tahoe is the inspiration for new vodka

TAHOE CITY, Calif. - Lake Tahoe is known for having some of the best tasting drinking water in the United States. Now, it will also be known for an award-winning vodka. Tahoe Blue Vodka was created by Matt Levitt, who wanted to make an adult beverage that honored his favorite vacation spot.
DRINKS
Emphasis on locally sourced ingredients at Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - It wasn’t long before Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe opened in January 2020, when covid entered our world and altered everyday activities. The restaurant mimics the popular tv show featuring Gordon Ramsay. Entrees and appetizers are in true Ramsay fashion such as crispy skin salmon, lobster risotto and pan seared scallops. It’s a hit for tourists, but locals may not know about the efforts to use products from our area, such as the ice cream and gelato from well known Hoch Family Creamery in Douglas County.
MINDEN, NV
Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
Lake Tahoe to get $29 million for environment, infrastructure

A federal bill was signed into law that delivers additional critical investments to improve Tahoe’s environment, protect its delicate ecology, and support its community. With concerted support from Tahoe’s federal delegation, Tahoe will receive $23.8 million through the Lake Restoration Act, plus $3.4 million from the previously approved bipartisan infrastructure law, and $2 million in community project funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation in fiscal year 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Video captures shots fired into parked vehicle in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Susanville Police Department released a video Wednesday of a person firing several shots Monday into an unoccupied vehicle in the northwest part of Susanville. A viewer must be logged into Facebook to see it. No one was injured but several bullets hit the vehicle, police said.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Black bear roommates scrap outside South Lake Tahoe home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- The infamous Lake Tahoe Bear known for invading people's homes may have an issue with his own roommate. It's unclear if this is actually Hank the Tank, but a pair of black bears were caught scuffling outside the building they live in South Lake Tahoe.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Northern Nevada Hopes 25th year anniversary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Hopes offers affordable health services to low income or uninsured people. To celebrate their 25th anniversary, they are hosting a donation drive-thru at their Bell Street location parking lot. The donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. until 1p.m., and the community is...
NEVADA STATE
Community cleanup event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’re invited to help in a community cleanup. Just meet at the end of South Meadows Parkway by Veterans Parkway on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. You’re asked to RSVP to one of two community cleanup coordinators. You can reach Clara Kidd at (775) 232-8387 or Adam Schifferdecker at (775) 857-6383.
RENO, NV
What’s happening at the Brewery Arts Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a lot going on at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. Its director of operations, Mikey Wiencek, stopped by KOLO 8 News Now to talk about some of the latest news, including the announcement of artists at this year’s free summer concert series, new shows and the Snoopy and the Red Baron exhibition.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tour a Modern Lake Tahoe Home That Lets the Outdoors In

As the CEO of Five9, a publicly traded cloud software company, Rowan Trollope knows a thing or two about technology. Considering his role creating cutting edge technologies, one might believe that his new Lake Tahoe home would look like something out of The Jetsons. But if cartoon analogies are to be made, the 50-year-old entrepreneur’s home—which features slabs of stone floors and wood ceilings—would fit more seamlessly into an episode of The Flintstones. “In general, we really stayed away from technology in the house,” Trollope admits. Instead, he and his wife Stephanie along with their two young children (their third is out of the house), sought to create a space that blurred the line between indoor and outdoor living. “We wanted our home to not be on the land, but of it,” Trollope continues, “which is why it’s partially built into a slope in the ground.”
TRUCKEE, CA

