ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Some Latino Children With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Face Higher Risk of Relapse

Tu Salud
Tu Salud
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Some Latino children diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) were more likely to experience relapse than non-Hispanic white children, according to data presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13. The study found that among patients without minimal residual disease (MRD), often considered a strong predictor of cure, relapse...

www.tusaludmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Temporal changes in incidence of relapse and outcome after relapse of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia over three decades; a Nordic population-based cohort study

Relapse remains the main obstacle to curing childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The aims of this study were to compare incidence of relapse, prognostic factors, and survival after relapse between three consecutive Nordic Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology trials. Relapse occurred as a primary event in 638 of 4 458 children (1.0"“14.9 years) diagnosed with Ph-negative ALL between 1992 and 2018. The 5-year cumulative incidence of relapse was 17.3% (95% CI 15.4"“19.2%) and 16.5% (95% CI 14.3"“18.8%) for patients in the ALL1992 and ALL2000 trials, respectively, but decreased to 8.4% (95% CI 7.0"“10.1%) for patients in the ALL2008 trial. No changes in duration of first complete remission and site of relapse were observed over time; however, high hyperdiploidy, and t(12;21) decreased in the ALL2008 trial. The 4-year overall survival after relapse was 56.6% (95% CI 52.5"“60.5%) and no statistically significant temporal improvements were observed. Age â‰¥10 years, T-cell immunophenotype, bone-marrow involvement, early and very early relapse, hypodiploidy, and Down syndrome all independently predicted worse outcome after relapse. Improvements in the primary treatment of childhood ALL has resulted in fewer relapses. However, failure to improve outcome of remaining relapses suggests a selection of harder-to-cure relapses and calls for new therapeutic strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prognostic impact of chromosomal changes at relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation for acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome

Chromosome analysis is a powerful prognostic tool in myeloid malignancies. Recipients who experience relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) often show chromosomal changes between diagnosis and relapse. However, the clinical impact of chromosomal changes and the efficacy of post-relapse treatment according to chromosomal changes have not been fully investigated. We retrospectively analyzed 72 recipients who had experienced relapse after allo-HCT for acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome. We categorized them into two groups: with or without clonal chromosomal changes at relapse after allo-HCT. Post-relapse survival was shorter in the clonal chromosomal change group (median 117 days vs 275 days, P"‰="‰0.019). Moreover, acquisition of chromosome 7 abnormality or complex changes tended to be associated with inferior survival in a univariate analysis (median 92 days vs median 173 days, P"‰="‰0.043), and this adverse impact was confirmed in a multivariate analysis (hazard ratio 2.07, P"‰="‰0.024). The patterns of chromosomal changes from diagnosis to relapse after allo-HCT were heterogenous, and further investigations are required to clarify the effect of individual chromosomal changes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Acute Leukemia#Racism#Non Hispanic#Latinos#Non Latino
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
CANCER
WYTV.com

Rare cancer found in blood test

(WYTV) – Multiple myeloma is a form of blood cancer. people younger than 45 years old rarely get the disease, and it occurs more in older men than women. Your risk is doubled if you’re African American. The symptoms vary, but they usually include fatigue, bone pain, anemia...
CANCER
Cancer Health

FDA Approves First Pre-Surgery Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy as the first neoadjuvant, or pre-surgery, immunotherapy for adults with resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), meaning their tumors can be surgically removed. “We are thrilled about the FDA’s expanded use of the cancer...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
UPI News

Signs of appendicitis may be cancer

What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests. While antibiotics can be used instead of surgery to treat acute appendicitis, patients who receive antibiotics should be closely followed in case they actually have cancer, according to the paper published online recently in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
WASHINGTON, DC
verywellhealth.com

Stage 4 Kidney Disease

Your stage of kidney disease is based on eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) blood tests. This test measures how well your kidneys are working. Stage 4 kidney disease is when your eGFR is between 15 and 29. This number means there is moderate to severe damage to the kidneys, and the situation is serious. It is also the last stage before kidney failure. You and your healthcare provider may start to prepare options for when your kidneys fail, including treatments you may want to pursue.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC 4

New Cancer Treatment at Intermountain Offers Hope for Some Patients with Certain Blood Cancers

(Intermountain Healthcare) Patients with lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Kids with rare autoimmune disease show these symptoms before blood clots

Each year, around two of every 100,000 American adults receive a new diagnosis of antiphospholipid syndrome, or APS, an autoimmune disease known to cause inflammation and recurring, potentially fatal, blood clots. The number of children with APS is likely much smaller but unknown—and for kids with the disease, it's often not identified until destructive clotting has already occurred.
MICHIGAN STATE
deseret.com

People with schizophrenia are at higher risk of COVID-19 mortality

A recent study found that people with schizophrenia are more likely to die from COVID-19 than people with heart disease and diabetes. About the study: 7,348 adult patients were observed for 45 days following confirmed exposure to COVID-19. The results of patients with diagnosed schizophrenia, mood disorders and anxiety disorders...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
MedicalXpress

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
CANCER
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Tu Salud

Tu Salud

New York City, NY
824
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Tu Salud is the leading health magazine for Latinos/Hispanics in the United States. Launched in 2007, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting Latino families.

 https://www.tusaludmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy