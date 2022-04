Fruit flies can be the bane of every kitchen, no matter what time of year it is. A fruit fly infestation can quickly spiral out of control if steps aren't taken at the first sign of a fruit fly problem. Fruit flies are small, numerous and more annoying than most other insects as they swarm around produce and feast on the sugars in rotting and fermenting fruit (check your garbage disposals regularly, y'all). They're also so pesky, it's no wonder everyone wants to know how to get rid of fruit flies.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 28 DAYS AGO