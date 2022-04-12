ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work nearing completion to fix problem at Langley Pond Park's new inclusive playground

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
 1 day ago
Work to resolve an issue with the new inclusive playground at Langley Pond Park is nearing completion.

“Weather permitting,” it could be finished “by the end of the week,” wrote Aiken County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders in an email sent to the Aiken Standard on Monday.

In late January, the county held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a major redevelopment and renovation project at the park, and it included the construction of the new playground.

But on March 12, a post on Langley Pond Park’s Facebook page announced that the play area would be closed, beginning the following day, for maintenance.

The seams between the sections of foam beneath the playground carpet “were not as tight as they could be,” Sanders wrote in his email Monday.

The issue was discovered “a week or after the playground was finished by the playground company (GameTime/Cunningham Recreation)” during “a routine follow-up inspection,” Sanders added.

The reason for the problem was that the “installation was not done optimally,” he wrote.

Sanders also provided information about what was being done to fix the issue.

“The playground company … removed the carpet and foam underlayment,” he wrote. “They are regrading the area so the seams between the underlayment pieces will fit together better.”

The work is being done at no cost to the county, according to Sanders.

“The playground company wanted the system to be the best it could be as they see it as one of their showpiece systems,” he wrote.

Langley Pond Park is at 113 Langley Dam Road near the Horse Creek Valley communities of Warrenville, Burnettown, Langley, Gloverville and Graniteville.

During the playground’s closure, the rest of the park has remained open to the public.

