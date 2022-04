Rockford Police investigate fatal shooting on 12th Avenue

A jury convicted a man of a federal murder charge Friday in the shooting death of a northern Illinois sheriff’s deputy.Floyd E. Brown, 42 of Springfield, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Jacob Keltner, attempted murder of a federal officer, assault and weapons charges. He was acquitted of first-degree murder. The 35-year-old Keltner was a McHenry County deputy working with a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force serving Brown an arrest warrant when he was killed on March 7, 2019. Brown was wanted in a string of downstate burglaries.Brown testified Thursday, admitting he shot his AK-47 assault rifle through his hotel room door after he heard the sound of a gun being cocked when the task force knocked on the door.Prosecutors said he then jumped from a third-floor window and shot Keltner, who was positioned outside. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO