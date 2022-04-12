ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Club teaches beginners how to line dance

By Haley Thams, haley.thams@iowastatedaily.com
Iowa State Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Line Dancing Club (LDC) at Iowa State is a perfect opportunity for beginners to learn how to line dance. The club meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Farm Bureau Pavilion in Kildee Hall. The LDC performs at social events and teaches audiences how...

www.iowastatedaily.com

#Line Dancing#Line Dance#Dances#The Line Dancing Club#Iowa State#The Farm Bureau Pavilion#Ldc
9&10 News

Pit Spitters Puts a Twist on Community Easter Egg Hunt

Pit Spitters are putting a unique twist to the normal Easter tendencies. The Hop N’ Hunt event is structured like an Easter egg hunt, but with decorative baseballs instead. They will be hidden around Traverse City at different business locations. Each day, clues will be posted to their social media to help people find them.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

WSCC, Lakeshore FORCE to hold bicycle rodeo

SCOTTVILLE – Shoreline FORCE, the youth affiliate of the Shoreline Cycling Club, and West Shore Community College will present a bike rodeo for children ages 5-15. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on April 30 at the WSCC Tech Center parking lot on the main campus. It will be comprised of five stations including a helmet and bike check, wheel check, rules of the road, safe riding in town and a bicycling skills course.
SCOTTVILLE, MI

