OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine as fighting reached its fourth week.The flood of refugees arriving at bordering countries prompted a Long Island couple with roots in Romania to do more than donate. They got on a plane and got to work, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday.The Vetranos have seen up close and personal what most watch in disbelief. The Old Westbury pastor of Life Lutheran Church and his Romanian-born wife are just back from the Ukraine-Romania border."We felt more than called. We felt a responsibility," Pastor Justin Vetrano said. "Our plan to go...

OLD WESTBURY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO