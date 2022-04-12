ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic $7B childcare funding to span four years

By Amal Tlaige
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — With the states budget agreement this past weekend, lawmakers are doubling down on child care. The newly agreed upon funds will support more than half of all children living in New York. Lawmakers and child care advocates celebrating a historic $7 billion investment in...

