MALKIN SUSPENDED AS PENS FACE KEY END-OF-SEASON RUN OF GAMES

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been struggling lately and entered Sunday’s game against the Nashville Predators on a four-game losing streak. Sidney Crosby helped them snap the losing streak with a 3-2 overtime that saw him record three points, including a pair of goals. His second goal was the overtime winner and helped him reach the 1,400 point mark for his career. He has not really slowed down at all this season and is still one of the league’s best all-around players and most dominant offensive forces. He opened the scoring on Sunday early in the first period, assisted on Jason Zucker‘s game-tying goal midway through the third period, and then won the game in overtime on a redirection from a tough angle along the goal line.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO