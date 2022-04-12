ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MALKIN SUSPENDED AS PENS FACE KEY END-OF-SEASON RUN OF GAMES

The Penguins have eight games left in the regular season. They will have to play the next four of them without center Evgeni Malkin, who was suspended by the NHL yesterday for his cross check to the face of Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki on Sunday. The hit knocked several...

The Spun

Shaq Predicting A First Round Sweep: NBA World Reacts

Shaq is predicting a first-round sweep in one of the four Eastern Conference playoff matchups. A popular pick for a short series has been the Bulls-Bucks series, but Shaq went in a different direction. He thinks that the Philadelphia 76ers won’t let the Toronto Raptors take a game off them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Sidney Crosby Notches 1,400th Point In Penguins OT Win

Sidney Crosby became the 22nd player to score 1,400 points in NHL history on his overtime game-winner for the Penguins on Sunday. On Sunday, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby became just the 22nd player to tally 1,400 career points moving him ahead of Hall of Famer, Jarri Kurri. He trails Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin by three points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (23-39-11) return home on Wednesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (41-22-10). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT (TNT, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between the teams this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDVM 25

Mystics draft pick Williams has chip on her shoulder

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Mystics were pleased with their selection of Shakira Austin with the third overall pick in Monday night’s WNBA Draft. The Mystics also believe they struck gold in the second round, drafting Connecticut guard Christyn Williams with the 14th overall selection. “Vegas was picking with the 13th pick, we were all like […]
NBA
NHL

Penguins Break Losing Streak with a Huge Character Win

As the clock ticked down during the overtime period of Sunday's matchup with Nashville, the puck went to Rickard Rakell in the slot. He put a pass right on the tape of Sidney Crosby, who re-directed it into the open net for his third point of the night and 1,400th of his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bruins to host Penguins in 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

After over a decade, the NHL outdoor experience is returning to Boston — and the Bruins will face off against one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals. ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported early Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins have been tapped to faceoff against the B's on January 2 as the yearly outdoor festivities move to Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Caps wallop Flyers with 9-goal explosion

The Capitals put up nine goals against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday in a 9-2 thrashing in Washington's biggest offensive performance of the season and the biggest at home since March 3, 2008. Here are some observations from the game. Escaping the trap. After three straight big wins over playoffs teams...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Crosby reaches 1,400 milestone to lead Penguins; Hat trick for Staal

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been struggling lately and entered Sunday’s game against the Nashville Predators on a four-game losing streak. Sidney Crosby helped them snap the losing streak with a 3-2 overtime that saw him record three points, including a pair of goals. His second goal was the overtime winner and helped him reach the 1,400 point mark for his career. He has not really slowed down at all this season and is still one of the league’s best all-around players and most dominant offensive forces. He opened the scoring on Sunday early in the first period, assisted on Jason Zucker‘s game-tying goal midway through the third period, and then won the game in overtime on a redirection from a tough angle along the goal line.
NASHVILLE, TN

