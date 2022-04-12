Miami-Dade Launches Solar Co-Op

A new solar co-op being launched in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The goal is to get a group of people together to form the co-op which will then hire a single company to install solar panels on Miami-Dade roofs for a discounted rate. South Florida Program Coordinator Laura Tellez says any resident can join for free and is under no obligation to go solar. The co-op will determine how much electricity your roof can generate, how many solar panels you will need and how much it will cost to install. The average price for installation is around 13-thousand dollars, but once you do it you can reduce your bill and then ultimately not pay for electricity at all.