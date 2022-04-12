Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville

A Rock County Department of Public Works employee died Tuesday after a tree fell on the cab of the dump truck he was driving in the town of Janesville.

Rock County sheriff’s deputies and the Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a traffic incident in the 4900 block of North River Road just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel determined that a large tree, which was uncut and randomly fell, had landed on top of the cab of the dump truck, causing fatal injuries to the driver, a 61-year-old Edgerton resident, the release added.

The person’s name has not been released by the county medical examiner’s office.

Deputies documented the scene with a drone team for evidentiary purposes, but there is no criminal investigation, the release stated.