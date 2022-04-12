ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville

By By Kimberly Wethal
 1 day ago

A Rock County Department of Public Works employee died Tuesday after a tree fell on the cab of the dump truck he was driving in the town of Janesville.

Rock County sheriff’s deputies and the Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a traffic incident in the 4900 block of North River Road just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel determined that a large tree, which was uncut and randomly fell, had landed on top of the cab of the dump truck, causing fatal injuries to the driver, a 61-year-old Edgerton resident, the release added.

The person’s name has not been released by the county medical examiner’s office.

Deputies documented the scene with a drone team for evidentiary purposes, but there is no criminal investigation, the release stated.

Monthly siren testing to resume Wednesday afternoon in Rock County

JANESVILLE Monthly siren testing will resume Wednesday afternoon, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release. Sirens will sound steadily for one to three minutes starting at 12:05 p.m. Actual severe weather sirens sound for about five minutes, according to the news release. Testing will take place on the first Wednesday of each month through October. If severe weather is in the area on one of those Wednesdays, tests will be postponed to the following Wednesday, according to the release. If a siren is not working properly, residents should call the Emergency Management Bureau at 608-758-8440. Residents should not call the Rock County 911 Communications Center or local radio stations for weather information.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Edgerton man who died when tree fell on his vehicle identified

Authorities identified the man who was killed Tuesday while driving a Rock County-owned work vehicle in the town of Janesville. Randall K. Reilly, 61, of Edgerton was a county employee who was driving a dump truck along North River Road in the town of Janesville when a tree fell onto the cab of the moving vehicle around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner. Reilly was pronounced dead at the scene, and the preliminary results of a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed he died of injuries suffered in the accident.
EDGERTON, WI
Portion of Rock River under slow/no wake speed restriction

JANESVILLE Slow/no wake speed restrictions were declared on a section of the Rock River in Rock County, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Water levels measured 6.57 feet at the U.S. Geological Survey Gauge in Afton. A county ordinance requires speed restrictions when water levels exceed 6.5 feet, according to the news release. Speed restrictions will be enforced on the Rock River between the Indianford Dam south of Edgerton and the Beloit-Rock Townline Road bridge between Janesville and Beloit. Deputies will place slow/no wake signs along the river at public access points, according to the release.
JANESVILLE, WI
Police: Three minors arrested for arson after fire at Janesville Kohl’s

Three minors were arrested on arson and reckless endangerment counts after a fire at the Kohl’s department store at Uptown Janesville on Friday night. The Janesville fire and police departments responded to a fire call at the store at 5:54 p.m. Friday and were advised of smoke and fire in the bedding department of the store. As they investigated, police came to think the fire had been intentionally set, according to a police news release. After viewing security footage, the police identified three possible suspects,...
JANESVILLE, WI
