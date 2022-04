It’s a funny thing, a cyclone swell in school holidays. In a tourist town like Noosa you notice when these things combine, especially when it’s the second time this year. The carpark is crammed, and exhaust fumes are thick in the air from Nationals all the way to Hastings St. It’s bustling with camper-vans and kids, with parents in tow trying to rub on the sunscreen. Despite the noticeable rise in the number of bodies in the water, the mood is high. Everyone is stoked.

INSTAGRAM ・ 2 DAYS AGO