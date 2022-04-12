Redevelopment of 13 downtown buildings proposed in Faribault

A redevelopment group wants to rehab 13 largely vacant historic buildings in downtown Faribault with apartments and retail.

The project is not a done deal, but Nort Johnson, president and CEO of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said he is “very optimistic.”

The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Economic Development Authority are being asked to each give $500,000 toward the estimated $11 million redevelopment. The HRA agreed Monday to give $500,000 if the project moves forward.

The redevelopment would involve 13 buildings that are on the National Register of Historic Places, Johnson said. The specific buildings have not yet been publicly disclosed, pending their sale. Most are on Central Avenue, Johnson said.

The redevelopment would include 30,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and 29,000 square feet of apartments.

Currently only two or three retail spaces and five apartment buildings are occupied, according to Johnson.

The Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has been hired to manage the project on behalf of the Faribault Industrial Corporation and Rebound Partners.

Faribault Industrial Corporation is a nonprofit formed in the 1940s to help finance industrial developments in the city, including the Air Tech Park. Rebound Partners provides local real estate investment services.

The investment group has entered into a preliminary purchase agreement with the two owners of the properties. It has until the end of the month to complete inspections and other “due diligence” and decide whether to go ahead with the purchase, contingent on securing financing, Johnson said. They hope to close on the sale in June.

In addition to financial support from the city, the project also would seek a grant from the Minnesota Main Street Economic Revitalization Program, as well as from state historic rehabilitation tax credits. There also will be opportunities for community members to invest in the project, Johnson said.

But Johnson said the redevelopment won’t likely be an especially lucrative endeavor. The Faribault Industrial Corporation board's primary objective is improving downtown Faribault, Johnson said.

“It’s not an investment that is going to create a big payback for anybody involved,” Johnson told the EDA Monday night. “But the impact it’s going to have downtown is transformational.”

Rising building material costs are increasing the cost estimate.

“We’re still moving forward and we are still pretty darn confident that we’re going to be able to make it work,” Johnson said of the project financing.

Johnson said he is in talks with South Central College about getting students to help with the project while gaining hands-on experience. Turning apartments into student housing is also on the table.

The developers hope to have the project substantially completed in three years.

“We’re pretty enthused. We want to get to work,” Johnson said. This is going to be a big deal for this town.”