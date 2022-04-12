ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Redevelopment of 13 downtown buildings proposed in Faribault

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 1 day ago

A redevelopment group wants to rehab 13 largely vacant historic buildings in downtown Faribault with apartments and retail.

The project is not a done deal, but Nort Johnson, president and CEO of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said he is “very optimistic.”

The city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Economic Development Authority are being asked to each give $500,000 toward the estimated $11 million redevelopment. The HRA agreed Monday to give $500,000 if the project moves forward.

The redevelopment would involve 13 buildings that are on the National Register of Historic Places, Johnson said. The specific buildings have not yet been publicly disclosed, pending their sale. Most are on Central Avenue, Johnson said.

The redevelopment would include 30,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and 29,000 square feet of apartments.

Currently only two or three retail spaces and five apartment buildings are occupied, according to Johnson.

The Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has been hired to manage the project on behalf of the Faribault Industrial Corporation and Rebound Partners.

Faribault Industrial Corporation is a nonprofit formed in the 1940s to help finance industrial developments in the city, including the Air Tech Park. Rebound Partners provides local real estate investment services.

The investment group has entered into a preliminary purchase agreement with the two owners of the properties. It has until the end of the month to complete inspections and other “due diligence” and decide whether to go ahead with the purchase, contingent on securing financing, Johnson said. They hope to close on the sale in June.

In addition to financial support from the city, the project also would seek a grant from the Minnesota Main Street Economic Revitalization Program, as well as from state historic rehabilitation tax credits. There also will be opportunities for community members to invest in the project, Johnson said.

But Johnson said the redevelopment won’t likely be an especially lucrative endeavor. The Faribault Industrial Corporation board's primary objective is improving downtown Faribault, Johnson said.

“It’s not an investment that is going to create a big payback for anybody involved,” Johnson told the EDA Monday night. “But the impact it’s going to have downtown is transformational.”

Rising building material costs are increasing the cost estimate.

“We’re still moving forward and we are still pretty darn confident that we’re going to be able to make it work,” Johnson said of the project financing.

Johnson said he is in talks with South Central College about getting students to help with the project while gaining hands-on experience. Turning apartments into student housing is also on the table.

The developers hope to have the project substantially completed in three years.

“We’re pretty enthused. We want to get to work,” Johnson said. This is going to be a big deal for this town.”

Comments / 0

Related
Faribault Daily News

1 Kwik Trip closing, another proposed

A Kwik Trip is closing on the south side of Faribault, while plans to build a new Kwik Trip on the north side of town are finally moving forward. The gas station on Ninth Avenue SW near Faribault Middle School is closing at the end of the month, according to a Kwik Trip spokesperson. All staff at that location have been offered positions at other area locations, David Niemi said. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
WHEC TV-10

Deadline for project proposals for revitalizing Downtown Rochester nears

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The deadline for proposals on how to revitalize Downtown Rochester is nearing. New York State awarded the City of Rochester $10 million for the project. The funds can be used for economic development, transportation, housing, and community initiatives that range in cost and scale from...
ROCHESTER, NY
Faribault Daily News

Masonic Lodge carries on in smaller, still historic space

An integral part of the community for since the late 1800s, Faribault’s Masonic Lodge No. 9 building was an iconic cornerstone at its 230 Central Ave. N. location in downtown for 164 years. With membership totals reaching close to 500 back in the day, the large building was the perfect setting for the Faribault Masons’ meetings and activities. It featured three floors with 5,000 square feet on each floor. Faced...
FARIBAULT, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown building may become apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property. https://nbc4i.co/3NfZE55.
COLUMBUS, OH
CNY News

On To The Next Step For A Proposed Museum In Downtown Oneonta

Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek’s vision of a downtown Children’s Museum cleared its first hurdle. A majority of participants at Monday’s meeting to discuss the proposal want to continue exploring the idea. “It appears we got what we wanted,” Drnek told CNY News following a meeting at SUNY’s...
ONEONTA, NY
LkldNow

Project Horizon: Publix Plans IT Expansion at Downtown FedEx Building

Publix Super Markets is planning to expand its information technology presence in downtown Lakeland by purchasing and upgrading the FedEx building and adding an estimated 100 new jobs in three years, according to Polk County documents. The Lakeland-based company is seeking $500,000 in local government incentives for the project and a partial exemption on ad valorem taxes related to its improvements on the property.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Building Material#Hra#Rebound Partners
KTEN.com

Ardmore Commissioners OK demolition of two downtown buildings

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN — Ardmore Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to demolish two damaged buildings in the downtown district. The structure at 119 North Washington Street collapsed in July 2021 after a car crashed into it. Another building across the street, at 120 North Washington, was damaged when a nearby...
ARDMORE, OK
onedetroitpbs.org

$134 Million Mixed-Use Redevelopment Proposed for Former Fisher Body Plant

One of Detroit’s long-abandoned auto plants, the former Fisher Body Plant No. 21, may soon be transformed into housing and retail space. The plant, which sits in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction area, has been vacant for nearly 30 years. Now, two African American developers want to convert the 600,000 square foot site into more than 400 apartments, along with commercial, retail and co-working spaces.
DETROIT, MI
Faribault Daily News

Redistricting puts single 2-person township residence into its own precinct

Before they consider changing their own districts, Rice County commissioners heard how federal and state redistricting is impacting the county. Most unusual, noted County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson, is a new voting precinct in Northfield Township with just two voters. “This is the biggest issue that Rice County will have,” Anderson told commissioners at a Tuesday workshop meeting. ...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Daily News

Business leaders: Workforce is state's strength

A skilled and committed workforce is what has kept them investing in Minnesota, leaders of some of Faribault’s most iconic manufacturing businesses told a visiting state official. The commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development came to Faribault Friday for a roundtable with business and public officials. After a tour of the Faribault Mill, Commissioner Steve Grove asked a panel what the state is doing well to attract and retain businesses and what it could be doing better. He said he was...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Faribault Daily News

Jobs sought for adults with developmental disabilities

Adults at the Rice County Activity Center can shred, assemble, clean and do other jobs. The center in Faribault provides employment and social activities for adults with developmental disabilities. After a pandemic slowdown, Vocational Coordinator Jessica Myrick is looking for new business and community partners to bring more work opportunities to her participants. The nonprofit...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Ag Day promotes ag industries

One day is set aside each year to honor all professions that make up the agriculture industry, including those who work in acres not hours. National Ag Day, celebrated on Tuesday, is arranged by the Agriculture Council of America. Locally, the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce joins in celebrating Ag Day through hosting an annual Farm Business Brunch. Chamber members, community business leaders and those involved with farm production locally...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault apartment manager sentenced for theft of rent checks

A former manager of two Faribault apartment complexes who stole nearly $21,000 was sentenced to house arrest, probation and restitution. Gwyn Bernedette Quiram, 52, of Lakeville, pleaded guilty to felony theft by swindle and was sentenced Tuesday in Rice County District Court. Quiram once worked for Paramark Real Estate Services as property manager of Town’s Edge Place and Village Green. In March 2020, the company reported Quiram was personally cashing tenants’ rent checks or depositing them into a relative’s account, according to a court complaint. Quiram was ordered Tuesday to repay the company over $20,700. She also was ordered to spend 29 days on house arrest. She can leave her residence to go to work. Quiram also will spend five years on probation with standard conditions.
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

SCC receives federal funds to grow skilled manufacturing

Tyler Stenzel and Scott Broty landed jobs just a few months after starting in the machine tool technology program at South Central College. Skilled manufacturing workers are in such high demand, said SCC President Annette Parker, that employers are commonly snatching up students well before they’ve completed their studies. The college will share a $2 million federal funding appropriation to expand three programs, bring them to employers and create more...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Partners look to increase youth participation

Youth programs of all types like sports, arts, faith-based or service-learning all have one common goal: increasing youth participation through providing high-quality programs. Youth program facilitators and instructors gathered together with Amy McBroom and Becky Ford Tuesday morning to learn about all of the components that make a youth program successful and keep kids and families coming back. YouthConnect! is a network of local youth organizations meeting periodically throughout the...
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

CSAs build community, grower support

The Andrew and Sarah Schwab family couldn’t have a large garden back when they lived in the city of Northfield. So they purchased a share in a local Community Supported Agriculture (CSA). CSAs are designed to build a community of people who pledge to support a farm operation. They allow consumers to pick up a regular flow of fresh fruits, vegetables and other local products after they provide payment upfront. ...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Faribault Daily News

County seeks someone to move historic house

With its best days well in its past and its location on a narrow, landlocked lot, one of Faribault’s oldest standing buildings may soon be only history — unless someone makes a proposal by May 6 to move it to another site. If not, its demolition is certain. Rice County is accepting proposals to relocate a 167-year-old house on tax-forfeited property at 805 Central Ave. in Faribault. The Rice County...
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
375
Followers
340
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy