ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A surge of warmth is coming for Wednesday

By Joe Murgo
WTAJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight will turn out to be partly cloudy. It won’t be too cool for this time of the year with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. A warm front will shift through the area on Wednesday. We’ll turn breezy and milder with times of clouds and sunshine. There...

www.wearecentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Flurries linger into Sunday, staying chilly

We will continue to see a few rain snow showers across the region into the overnight. Temperatures drop into the 30s with winds out the northwest at 5-10 mph. Sunday we start the morning off with a few snow flurries and a mostly cloudy sky. As we head into the afternoon we’ll see decreasing clouds. Highs remain below average in the mid 40s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight expect a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

The weather will change a few times on Thursday

The weather is going to change a couple of times on Thursday. The day will start off with some sunshine with temperatures rising fast through the 60s and into the 70s in spots. A cold front will then bring a band of showers and thunderstorms through the area from mid-morning through the early afternoon hours. This will help knock temperatures back into the 50s. Some clearing will then set in later in the day with a little rebound in temperatures. Thursday night will become mostly clear and chillier with lows in the 30s to near 40.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Clear & cold tonight, chance of showers for Monday

Tonight, a brief high-pressure slide across the region and we’ll sit under a clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest. We start Monday with a bit of sunshine ahead of increasing clouds into the afternoon....
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

After some morning showers, clouds break for sunshine

We will have showers moving through early this morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. This afternoon there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Wtaj#Weather Authority
WTAJ

Today will be warm with a storm in spots later this afternoon

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Today will be a mild day. High temperatures will be inf the lower to mid 70s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine and during the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm could pop up. Some thunderstorms could contain gusty winds. You’ll want to stay up to date with the weather. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower to mid 50s with a cloudy sky. There could also be a stray shower tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

This week will be milder with some showers around

This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There also could be a shower or two around. Temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with showers.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

We’ll get warmer for the midweek

A warm front will bring showers to the area early tonight along with a good deal of clouds. Later tonight, a cold front will follow and bring showers, maybe a thunderstorm to the area. Temperatures tonight will not drop much, reaching the 40s to the lower 50s. There will still...
ENVIRONMENT
wmar2news

Spring Warmth & Showers

Can you hear the birds chirping in the air? It sounds like spring and feels like it too! Temperatures are warming up Monday 10 to 15 degrees! That puts us in the upper 60s instead of the mid 50s which is normal this time of year. Plus we have plenty of sunshine although a bit gusty at times thanks to high pressure moving in.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Connecticut

Record Warmth Possible Friday

Friday's forecast shows temperatures approaching record highs at or near the 70s. In some areas, temps could even surpass records set in 2011. A very warm air mass settles into the state to end the workweek and temperatures are expected to soar into the 70s inland. Cooler temps are expected along the shoreline.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Cooler air will make a return for the weekend

Today there will be variable cloudiness with showers and even a few thunderstorms. Most of this will be ending by the evening commute and clouds will break. Temperature will slightly fall later this afternoon into the 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

A bright afternoon before a big chill comes our way

High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Winds could gust over 50 mph and there is a higher risk for wildfires due to dry conditions and the wind. Try to refrain from burning today. The National Weather Service has issued for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset counties from 11:00 AM until 6:00 PM. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Jefferson and Indiana County from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Today there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s. Tonight we will become cloudy.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Weather Minute for April 12, 2022

We will have showers moving through early this morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. It will also be foggy. Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather. This afternoon there will be times...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy