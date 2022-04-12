A surge of warmth is coming for Wednesday

The weather is going to change a couple of times on Thursday. The day will start off with some sunshine with temperatures rising fast through the 60s and into the 70s in spots. A cold front will then bring a band of showers and thunderstorms through the area from mid-morning through the early afternoon hours. This will help knock temperatures back into the 50s. Some clearing will then set in later in the day with a little rebound in temperatures. Thursday night will become mostly clear and chillier with lows in the 30s to near 40.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO