CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water is recruiting to fill a variety of open positions in all of its departments with hiring bonuses up to $2,000 for some vacancies. Charlotte Water announced it is looking to fill openings in its engineering, construction, environmental management, field operations and customer services departments. Every Wednesday, Charlotte Water holds open interviews from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for utility technicians. All applicants must have a valid driver's license and vaccination card.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO