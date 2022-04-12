ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Logan Paul Broke Hand Punching Arcade Boxing Game During Drunk Night In Germany

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Logan Paul is finally revealing how he broke his hand last year … admitting it happened while drunkenly attempting to get the high score on an arcade boxing game. TMZ Sports posted pics of Logan with a busted hand back in September … but for the longest time, no one knew...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

'Obsessed' Logan Paul Reveals Massive Pokemon Collection

It's no secret that controversial YouTuber Logan Paul likes "Pokémon" cards, and some people have even partially attributed the trading card game's recent resurgence in popularity to the content creator's relationship with it. Paul's made recent headlines numerous times with his exploits surrounding his collection, like when he wore what he claimed was a 1 million dollar BGS 10 Charizard card around his neck into the ring before his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, or when he spent $3.5 million on a box of cards that he later learned were fake. But even after buying some of the most expensive fakes in gaming history, Paul still has picked up plenty of real "Pokémon" cards that would make any fan jealous. In fact, his collection has grown so extensive that it's beginning to become a problem for the YouTuber.
LIFESTYLE
Wrestling World

New details on The Miz's future

In an interview with The Detroit News ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes last night on Raw, The Miz reflected on the changes and how he views his current role in WWE. "I would say my role in the company now is that of a person who can develop newcomers, but also be in the main event, or help the main event, or be in the middle of the card.
WWE
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA 7-footer makes his debut as pro wrestler

Andre the Giant, The Great Khali, The Big Show … Satnam Singh?. Singh, the one-time draft pick of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, debuted as a pro wrestler this week for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). The 7-foot-2 Singh had a grand entrance during the latest episode of “Dynamite” and knocked the stuffing out of Samoa Joe. Take a look.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy