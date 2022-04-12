RAW: IA: BIDEN ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY WAIVER ON ETHANOL

In addition to the oil-price spike due to the war in Ukraine, there is now likely also to be a huge impact on the world’s food supply of wheat, corn and other grains. The doubling of wheat prices and the freeze on exports from countries that are moderate players in the market are going to do real damage to poorer nations. However, we have the means to alleviate it: Suspend the U.S. ethanol-in-gas requirements.

TRAFFIC ・ 29 DAYS AGO