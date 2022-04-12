ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

RAW: IA: BIDEN ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY WAIVER ON ETHANOL

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiAWv_0f7ITCJz00

Biden announces emergency waiver on summer ethanol ban to combat rising gas prices

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden's gas tax gaslighting

When gas prices climbed rapidly, the Biden administration blamed the oil companies and Russian President Vladimir Putin. What the administration and Democrats in Congress cannot admit, at least not without pain at election time, is that it was their explicit intent to reduce domestic oil and gas production, and record-high gasoline prices have not altered that strategy. Democrats believe that higher gas prices will nudge people to buy electric cars and solar panels for their houses and drive less, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Gas Prices
KRGV

Biden administration planning to change asylum process

In an effort to free up the immigration court backlog, the Biden administration is working on streamlining the asylum process. Soon, all migrants would get a much quicker decision on if they can stay in the U.S. and wait for their next asylum hearing from an asylum officer and not an immigration judge – according to a new directive from the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance

Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
deseret.com

New poll: Majority of Americans support Biden’s proposals to fight climate change

Americans broadly support the Biden administration's six proposals designed to fight climate change, according to an annual Gallup poll released Monday. The proposals, which tackle the energy transition, were a part of the Build Back Better bill. After not receiving support from Republican lawmakers, the bill was effectively killed and was effectively killed when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to back it, according to Yahoo News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Biden’s Plan to End Border Wall Work Draws Appeal by Arizona

Arizona told the Ninth Circuit it should reverse a judge’s order and block the Biden administration from ending border wall construction and implementing other related policies because they would increase immigration and harm the environment. The state challenges a “collection of policies” that it says have the “direct effect...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, White House says

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, the White House said in a statement Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Thursday she had tested positive for the virus, is not considered a "close contact," of the President's, the White House said, citing CDC guidelines.
POTUS
Washington Times

End ethanol-in-gas requirement

In addition to the oil-price spike due to the war in Ukraine, there is now likely also to be a huge impact on the world’s food supply of wheat, corn and other grains. The doubling of wheat prices and the freeze on exports from countries that are moderate players in the market are going to do real damage to poorer nations. However, we have the means to alleviate it: Suspend the U.S. ethanol-in-gas requirements.
TRAFFIC
Wyoming News

Biden named in North Atlantic commercial fishing ban lawsuit filed by fishermen

(The Center Square) – Fishermen in Massachusetts and New Jersey are challenging a Biden administration proclamation in court. The fishermen have filed a lawsuit, Fehily et al. v. Biden et al., in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging the proclamation that bans commercial fishing in the North Atlantic Ocean, primarily the Georges Bank area, saying it harms their ability to earn a living. “The creation of...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy