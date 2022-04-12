RAW: IA: BIDEN ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY WAIVER ON ETHANOL

Related
Mike Pence: ‘Incomprehensible’ for Biden to negotiate with Iran while US holds vast reserves of oil
Biden's gas tax gaslighting
When gas prices climbed rapidly, the Biden administration blamed the oil companies and Russian President Vladimir Putin. What the administration and Democrats in Congress cannot admit, at least not without pain at election time, is that it was their explicit intent to reduce domestic oil and gas production, and record-high gasoline prices have not altered that strategy. Democrats believe that higher gas prices will nudge people to buy electric cars and solar panels for their houses and drive less, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
In an exception to the Clean Air Act, Biden will allow E15 gas to be sold this summer
The fuel is normally banned from sale in the summer to combat smog. President Trump also allowed summer sales of the 15% ethanol blend in 2019 after U.S. farmers were hurt by his trade war with China.
Victor Davis Hanson predicts Biden will seal the southern border under these 2 conditions
Historian Victor Davis Hanson told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" there could be reasons behind the Department of Homeland Security's move seeking volunteers to help manage the flood of illegal immigrants across the Mexican border. Recent polling suggests as many as 50 percent of Hispanic voters are more inclined to vote Republican...
Biden administration planning to change asylum process
In an effort to free up the immigration court backlog, the Biden administration is working on streamlining the asylum process. Soon, all migrants would get a much quicker decision on if they can stay in the U.S. and wait for their next asylum hearing from an asylum officer and not an immigration judge – according to a new directive from the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
Biden administration lines up $3 billion so low-income families can retrofit their homes
Low-income families will be able to lower their utility bills with $3.16 billion in funding for home retrofits made available by the Biden administration on Wednesday. The move will also help the U.S. reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The funding, approved as part of the infrastructure bill that Congress passed last...
President Zelenskyy repsonds to Biden's concerns on potential World War III
Iowa senator savages Biden nominee over past tweets about her appearance
Sen. Joni Ernst caught a Biden nominee by surprise during a confirmation hearing Wednesday when she produced an old tweet that seemingly mocked the Iowa Republican's appearance. Ernst asked Beth Prichard Geer, up for appointment to the Tennessee Valley Authority's board of directors, if civility was something important to her....
New poll: Majority of Americans support Biden’s proposals to fight climate change
Americans broadly support the Biden administration's six proposals designed to fight climate change, according to an annual Gallup poll released Monday. The proposals, which tackle the energy transition, were a part of the Build Back Better bill. After not receiving support from Republican lawmakers, the bill was effectively killed and was effectively killed when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to back it, according to Yahoo News.
Biden’s Plan to End Border Wall Work Draws Appeal by Arizona
Arizona told the Ninth Circuit it should reverse a judge’s order and block the Biden administration from ending border wall construction and implementing other related policies because they would increase immigration and harm the environment. The state challenges a “collection of policies” that it says have the “direct effect...
Biden press secretary has COVID-19, won’t travel to Europe
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she is positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe this week for urgent meetings with world counterparts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden tested negative on Tuesday, she said. Psaki’s...
Biden administration to extend mask mandate for public transportation for 15 days
Government officials tell NBC News that the Biden administration, working with the CDC, is set to extend the public transportation mask mandate for 15 days. This comes as airlines have asked that the mandate be discontinued. NBC's Josh Lederman reports from the White House.April 13, 2022.
Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, White House says
WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, the White House said in a statement Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Thursday she had tested positive for the virus, is not considered a "close contact," of the President's, the White House said, citing CDC guidelines.
Biden admin sets up 'war room' to prepare for looming migrant surge: report
The Biden administration is reportedly setting up a "war room" in order to prepare for a looming migrant surge in the coming months, as it considers ending one of the most significant border restrictions still in place. According to a report in Axios, officials are preparing for a surge of...
End ethanol-in-gas requirement
In addition to the oil-price spike due to the war in Ukraine, there is now likely also to be a huge impact on the world’s food supply of wheat, corn and other grains. The doubling of wheat prices and the freeze on exports from countries that are moderate players in the market are going to do real damage to poorer nations. However, we have the means to alleviate it: Suspend the U.S. ethanol-in-gas requirements.
Biden named in North Atlantic commercial fishing ban lawsuit filed by fishermen
(The Center Square) – Fishermen in Massachusetts and New Jersey are challenging a Biden administration proclamation in court. The fishermen have filed a lawsuit, Fehily et al. v. Biden et al., in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging the proclamation that bans commercial fishing in the North Atlantic Ocean, primarily the Georges Bank area, saying it harms their ability to earn a living. “The creation of...
Why the inflation report is concerning
Consumer prices have been rising and multiple factors are influencing the shape and direction of the US economy. CNN's Matt Egan reports.
Biden's decision to repeal Title 42 immigration policy and the political fallout
CBS News Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins Tanya Rivero and Lana Zak to discuss the Biden administration's plans to repeal Title 42, which restricted migration due to pandemic health concerns, and its potential political impact for Democrats.
GOP pushes law reviving 'CCP Initiative' scuttled by Biden administration
Republicans are pushing for a new law that would revive the Justice Department’s China Initiative, which was scuttled by the Biden administration, and they are seeking to rebrand it as a “CCP Initiative” aimed squarely at the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party.
Gen. Keane rips Biden’s defense budget proposal: We have to invest in Taiwan 'now'
Fox News' senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (ret.) joined "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday to address the importance of investing in the U.S. military amid growing concerns over Russia and China's rising aggression, arguing the U.S. has to invest in Taiwan now. GEN. JACK KEANE: There's no increase here whatsoever....
