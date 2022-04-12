ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Bisaccia's new challenge: ending Packers' special-teams woes

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3HEI_0f7ISom600

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia has shown he’s capable of doing the improbable.

He took over as Las Vegas interim head coach following Jon Gruden’s midseason exit last fall and steered the Raiders to their first playoff berth in five years. Now he’s back in an assistant coach’s role facing another major challenge, revamping a special teams unit that has ranked among the league’s worst for multiple seasons.

Bisaccia welcomes the responsibility.

“If you can get good people at a great place, then magic can happen,” Bisaccia said Tuesday. “We’re going to look in every nook and cranny to see what we can do to make ourselves better.”

Bisaccia, the Packers’ third special teams coordinator in as many seasons, will try to upgrade a group that drew the brunt of the criticism after Green Bay’s 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers allowed the tying touchdown on a blocked punt that night, had a field-goal attempt blocked just before halftime, and only had 10 men on the field when San Francisco’s Robbie Gould kicked a winning field goal as time expired. Maurice Drayton was fired as special teams coordinator after the season.

Green Bay’s kick teams woes began long before that game, though. The Packers ranked last in the NFL in special teams, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics.

“The level of (special teams) play that we had was not acceptable,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier in the offseason. “It’s got to get better. And it’s been that way for a little while. So getting Rich was a big part of that.”

Bisaccia had 20 seasons of experience as a special teams coordinator before getting his surprise assignment to become Las Vegas’ interim head coach. The Raiders went 7-6 under Bisaccia and lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals.

A number of Raiders players recommended that Bisaccia get the permanent head coaching assignment, which instead went to New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Bisaccia kept the focus on his current assignment Tuesday when he was asked about the Raiders' decision or how confident he might have felt about getting that job.

“Last year was a unique year in my personal career, and certainly with the players and coaches that went along with it,” Bisaccia said. “A lot of credit to the coaching staff I was involved with and the way in which the players approached every day and what they dealt with. But I’m here in Green Bay. I’m excited about what’s happening here today.”

The Packers believe Bisaccia’s spirited approach can provide a necessary boost to their special teams.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur called Bisaccia a “fiery dude” while raving about him during the league meetings last month. LaFleur said Bisaccia could “kind of change the culture” of their special teams.

“We use the phrase around here, ‘We-fense,’ “ Bisaccia said. “It’s not really offense. It’s not really defense, it’s kind of we-fense. It’s us. There’s no other place on the field except for the punt team where you can find a linebacker lined up next to a tight end lined up next to a safety, and the running back is the personal protector making all the calls. That’s the only the place you find that on the field.”

The Packers have made some roster moves aimed at improving their special teams. Green Bay signed free-agent cornerback Keisean Nixon, who played for Bisaccia with the Raiders and had a team-high nine tackles on special teams his rookie year of 2019.

“He’s got a great mentality,” Bisaccia said. “He’s fast. He’s physical.”

The Packers also switched punters, signing Pat O’Donnell and allowing Corey Bojorquez to leave for the Cleveland Browns via free agency.

Gutekunst has indicated O’Donnell’s holding skills contributed to the Packers’ decision to sign him over Bojorquez, who had a slightly higher gross and net average last season. Holding issues got part of the blame last season when Mason Crosby made 73.5% of his field goals, his lowest percentage since 2012.

But the biggest change to Green Bay’s special teams is the guy in charge and the mentality he brings.

“We don’t get three downs to get it right,” Bisaccia said. “We have one play to make a difference, and they have to understand the significance and the criticalness of that particular play. And I think if we can get that across, we’ll play better.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Are Back

And just like that, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are back at it. On Monday, players arrived at team headquarters in Eagan for voluntary offseason workouts. The team highlighted Irv Smith Jr. strategically above, as the fourth-year tight end missed all of the 2021 season with a torn meniscus. He’ll return to action this fall, hoping to finally actionize a long-awaited “breakout season” while playing on the final year of his rookie contract.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reportedly ‘In Contact’ With 1 Team

We’re not sure what kind of off-shore bank account the Los Angeles Rams are using, but reportedly the reigning Super Bowl champs could have been “in contact” with free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams have had contact with the 2019 Defensive...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowherd: The Packers Are Trying to Be Bad on Purpose as Payback to Aaron Rodgers

There are many examples of mainstream media members saying unintelligent things. There was the latest Adam Schefter gaff, which is just one in a series of bad reports from ESPN. Colin Cowherd, the controversial radio host, has never shied away from slandering the Packers or Aaron Rodgers in the past. This has led him, too, to say some rather interesting things that challenge basic human reason. He was at it again earlier on Monday, when he twisted the words spoken by Mark Murphy in an interview with Tom Grossi:
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Packers President Makes Opinion On Jordan Love Clear

A long saga ended with Aaron Rodgers re-signing with the Green Bay Packers for a three-year, $150 million deal. That complicates Jordan Love’s status with the organization. The first-round pick has spent the last two years watching Rodgers win two MVP awards. Love has made one start in his NFL career, and the Packers won’t want him adding to that tally in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of The Draft

A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#New Challenge#Patriots#Raiders#American Football#Ap#Nfc#Football Outsiders
Yardbarker

QB coach Tom Clements returned to Packers because of Aaron Rodgers

Perhaps the first real sign that four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers would ultimately return to the Green Bay Packers at some point this year came in the form of a February report claiming the Packers were bringing former assistant Tom Clements out of retirement to serve as their new quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers QB Coach Confirms His Reason For Returning In 2022

Aaron Rodgers‘ return to the Green Bay Packers didn’t come cheap. He signed a three-year, $150 million deal, making him the highest-paid player in the league in terms of annual average value. It’s uncertain whether his contract was the wedge that ended the link between the Packers and...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Wade Phillips Lands Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

The XFL has finalized the hiring of all eight head coaches ahead of its inaugural season in 2023. League co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the final list during an appearance with ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday. Among these notable names is former NFL...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Can the Minnesota Vikings Make the Playoffs in 2022?

The Minnesota Vikings franchise has gone through some dramatic changes this offseason. We now have a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell. With these new hires come big expectations from the owners, as well as the fan base. They want to improve on the things that Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman failed at. Because of this, all offseason long, the question will linger: can the Vikings make the playoffs in 2022?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The biggest offseason clue forecasting Aaron Rodgers’ eventual decision to stay in Green Bay came when Tom Clements ended his retirement to begin a second stint as the Packers quarterback coach. Clements also held that position when Rodgers led the Packers to a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Having Gone 7-0 Without Adams, Packers’ Vrabel ‘Excited’ for Challenge

Seven times the last three seasons, the Green Bay Packers lined up for a game without Davante Adams. Seven times, they emerged victorious. Now, following the offseason trade of Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers will have to line up for 17-plus games without the two-time All-Pro receiver. It’s a daunting challenge, especially for a team that will be counting on a rookie because there is no young receiver who’s on a breakout trajectory waiting in the wings, but it’s a challenge that receivers coach and passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable is embracing.
GREEN BAY, WI
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy