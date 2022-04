AMHERST (CBS) — A UMass Amherst student was seriously injured after he was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk Monday night. Police said they are searching for a white or silver SUV that drove off after crashing into the 20-year-old victim. “He or she likely knows what they did and this is their opportunity to come forward and do the right thing,” said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne in a statement. According to police, the white or silver SUV was speeding eastbound on Massachusetts Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when it hit the victim in a crosswalk near...

AMHERST, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO