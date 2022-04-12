ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killian Dain Shares Controversial Take On New Direction Of WWE NXT

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer WWE Superstar Big Damo (f.k.a Killian Dain) spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman earlier today on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about his participation in Progress Wrestling’s Atlas Championship tournament this coming weekend. Damo admits it is crazy to be going back to his old Progress...

www.wrestlinginc.com

stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker On Bray Wyatt Possibly Returning To WWE

Out of all the names WWE has released over the last few years Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most shocking departures. The former Universal Champion was released from WWE last year and he has yet to resurface in the world of professional wrestling. The Undertaker previously faced Bray...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Huge Match Takes Place After Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns In Action

They aren’t done yet. Last week’s Monday Night Raw marked the end of WrestleMania Weekend, which featured some of the most important WWE events of the year. The shows included all kinds of special matches and moments, but eventually things had to come to an end. WWE was back to normal this week but three hours of Monday Night Raw just wasn’t enough. There was another match after the show went off the air and it was a big one.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Gets Name Change On Raw, Title Match Announced

They say that anything can happen on Monday Night Raw, and this week Austin Theory underwent a name change when it was revealed that WWE has dropped his first name. Austin Theory appeared in a backstage segment where he confronted Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville and he told them that Mr. McMahon assured him he’ll be getting a shot at the United States Championship. Adam Pearce told Austin Theory that he was well aware of the US Title opportunity, but Austin Theory interrupted Pearce, and told him that now he’s just “Theory” because he and Mr. McMahon decided that the “Austin” doesn’t suit him.
WWE
Killian Dain
Yardbarker

Update on why Rey Mysterio missed WWE Raw

On Wrestling Observer Radio overnight, Dave Meltzer gave an update on why Rey Mysterio missed last night's episode of WWE Raw. Mysterio was supposed to face Veer Mahaan on Raw last night, but the match was changed to Mahaan vs. Rey's son Dominik. Rey didn't appear on the episode. Meltzer...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly Not Injured, Angle Was Part of Wrestlemania Match

At Wrestlemania last week, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal titles. During the match, Lesnar caught Reigns with a Kimura lock and Reigns claimed that he was hurt after. He then abruptly won with the spear. He hasn’t been physically active since, leading to rumors that he’s actually injured.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Schedule Update On Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan hosts tonight's edition of Raw. Cody Rhodes faces off against The Miz on tonight's show. It will be Rhodes’ first televised match on Raw in six years. After making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins, Rhodes made it...
DETROIT, MI
PWMania

Latest Update On Rick Boogs Following WWE WrestleMania 38 Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rick Boogs was injured at WWE WrestleMania 38. Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch Paul Heyman Try to Fight More Fans After This Week's WWE Raw

Paul Heyman has made a habit in recent months of trying to fight fans during WWE live events and dark matches. He's never actually thrown hands with any of them, but he was back at it again after this week's Monday Night Raw in Detroit. The dark match after the show saw Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods pull off a victory over The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match and videos of Heyman getting held back by the Usos and later consoled by Roman Reigns. You can see some of the clips from the match below.
WWE
Wrestling World

Jim Cornette demolishes Dominik Mysterio

During his young WWE career, Dominik Mysterio once held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father Rey. They were the first father-son duo to win this title (their reign lasted 63 days, before being defeated by the Usos). On January 29, Dominik took part in the Royal Rumble match...
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes is back in WWE with a great match in WrestleMania against Seth Rollins, after the latter was expressly told by Vince McMahon that his opponent would show up in the Showcase of Immortals. However, despite the handshake that took place on Monday Night Raw, their rivalry does not seem to have ended here, but should indeed continue in the coming months.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Cody Rhodes on the WWE star he was most excited to meet

Cody Rhodes has been making a splash in his short time with WWE and that all culminated at WrestleMania 38 a few weeks ago. He shocked the pro wrestling world recently when he left AEW for the bigger promotion. Cody Rhodes had to be careful about meeting some of the...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II

WWE has announced a big WrestleMania 38 rematch for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. WrestleMania Backlash will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins II. This will be a rematch from Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, which saw him defeat Rollins in singles action. This week’s...
WWE
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Major Spoiler On NXT Star Getting Called Up To The WWE Main Roster

Now that WrestleMania has come and gone all eyes are looking ahead to WrestleMania Backlash, and the build for the show is expected to continue tonight on Raw. PWInsider is reporting that former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is in Detroit which is the location of Raw tonight. It’s also being reported that Tommaso Ciampa has been called up and is now officially part of the Monday Night Raw roster.
WWE

