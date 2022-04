Officials at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory unveiled their newest spacecraft, named Psyche, with the mission to explore an asteroid orbiting earth. The asteroid, which was discovered in 1852, is also named Psyche. "Our goal is to collect info to help us understand how the solar system was formed," Henry Stone, a project manager at JPL, told CBSLA. In order to get a close-up view of Psyche, CBSLA's Tena Ezzeddine had to take a dust shower, clean her shoes, not wear any makeup and wear protective gear, all because NASA wants to launch the spacecraft into space completely dust free. Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Psyche's Principal Investigator...

