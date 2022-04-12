ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

Wreck blocking traffic at County Farm and Robinson in Harrison County

By WLOX Staff
WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County authorities are working a bad wreck Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the...

www.wlox.com

WLOX

Two killed in fatal crash on I-10 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 early Thursday. The call came into authorities just after 5am after a car went off the roadway and into the median, striking a tree. It happened in the westbound lane at mile marker 7, which is in between the exits for Bay St. Louis and Stennis Space Center.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

2-year-old struck, killed on Clarke County road

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms a two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night. It happened on Clolinger Road. Chief Taylor says it appears the two-year-old girl got away from her mother when she was hit by a driver who was passing through the area on his […]
JACKSON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pascagoula woman identified after being found dead in Wolf Creek

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 35-year-old woman from Pascagoula has been identified after her body was pulled from a river in Harrison County over the weekend. April Williams was found dead in the Wolf River about 3:30pm Saturday by boaters, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer. The body was found near the Menge Avenue overpass, he said.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Employee dies in Vicksburg industrial accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee died in a industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday, March 20. Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. to the Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey Street. Officers found that an employee had been fatally injured. The Warren County Coroner said the employee was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence […]
VICKSBURG, MS
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman injures police dog after ingesting drugs during foot chase, sheriff says

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly injured a K-9 officer as she fled from police, all the while actively ingesting drugs. On Thursday, Harrison County deputies say Brandy Bazor, 38, failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop. She and another passenger fled in a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to deputies, the passenger, Alexis Preston, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. Preston was apprehended by the K-9 officer.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Three injuries reported from severe storms in Mississippi on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are working with counties to assess damage from the Wednesday, April 13 storms. Three injuries have been reported in Tippah County. Damage has been reported in 12 counties, so far. MEMA officials believe data may change as damage assessments continue. The following counties […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

More Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana program

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC/WTOK) - More cities in Mississippi are moving to opt out of the medical marijuana business. Horn Lake is the latest to join Pass Christian, Ridgeland, Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pontotoc, Madison and Clinton in opting out of the medical marijuana program. In a statement, the City of Horn Lake said it opted out until they can “gather more information, especially concerning zoning.”
HORN LAKE, MS

