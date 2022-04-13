ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville ALAC approves amendment to Hy-Vee’s liquor license

 2 days ago

The Janesville Alcohol License Advisory Committee forwards a favorable recommendation on Hy-Vee’s liquor license to the Janesville City Council....

1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

Hy-Vee East donates $25K check to North Fork Development Project

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The North Fork Development Project received a large donation today. Hy-Vee East in Norfolk donated $25,000 to the project which will be used to complete the Johnson Park Revitalization and the First Street Bridge Replacement. Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the donation is a huge step for...
NORFOLK, NE
We Are Iowa

Hy-Vee cuts 121 corporate positions

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee has cut 121 corporate positions, according to a company spokesperson. 102 of those employees were offered a new position within Hy-Vee while 19 were laid off. There are a total of 1,534 corporate positions, the company said, meaning roughly 8% of corporate staff...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Hy-Vee restructuring eliminates 121 positions in corporate office

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- In a restructuring move this week, Hy-Vee has eliminated 121 positions from its corporate office.  Of that group, 102 were offered other jobs in the company, in retail and corporate offices. “Keep in mind that out of more than 1,500 positions that are corporate offices we had 121 positions that were […]
DES MOINES, IA

