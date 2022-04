Arsenal have promised to take the “strongest action possible” after confirming two supporters were ejected from the Emirates Stadium for homophobic abuse during Saturday’s Premier League defeat by Brighton.The fans were taken out of the ground after abuse was reported to stewards, with investigations under way to identify any further culprits.“We have been made aware of incidents of homophobic abuse at our home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday,” an Arsenal statement read.“Arsenal should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO