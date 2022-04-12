Smith Continues to Shine Heading into Bristol Dirt Race

Chandler Smith will debut a brand new primary sponsor, Charge Me, for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me is launching a diverse product range of EV charging solutions. Charge Me has developed off-grid multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance as well as stationary on-site power generation. In addition to Saturday’s race at Bristol, Charge Me will adorn Smith’s No. 18 TRD Pro for four more races: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (May 14), Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway (June 18), Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 23) and Richmond (Va.) Raceway (Aug. 13).

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO