● The season’s first short-track swing concludes under the lights for the second weekend in a row but in a rare Sunday-night event for Cole Custer and the No. 41 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) on the dirt-covered Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway oval. The second-ever Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway – which joins the Memorial Day-weekend Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and the Labor Day-weekend Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C) Raceway as the only Sunday-night races on this year’s NASCAR Cup Series tour – will be even more of a rarity as it’ll be just the 12th race in NASCAR’s 70-year history ever held on Easter and the first since 1989.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO