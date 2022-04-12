ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Chris Buescher | Bristol Dirt Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
First Practice – Friday, April 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FS1. Final Practice – Friday, April 15 at 6:35 p.m. ET on FS1. Heat Races – Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Feature Race – Sunday, April 17...

speedwaydigest.com

The Spun

NASCAR Announces Big Xfinity Series Suspension

NASCAR dished out multiple punishments on Tuesday, which included a four-race suspension for Sheldon Creed’s crew chief. It’s been officially announced that Creed’s crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz, has been suspended for four Xfinity races because ballast came out of Creed’s car during practice at Martinsville. Car...
Person
Chris Buescher
Ryan Newman
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol dirt

With only one Cup race complete on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt surface, there isn’t a plethora of data points heading into this year’s event. Ahead of Sunday night’s race (7 p.m. ET, Fox), though, there are some drivers who stood out more than others as Cup cars flung mud around the half-mile, clay-covered bullring.
FOX Sports

NASCAR back on dirt at Bristol with revamped Easter night race

It’s the second verse and, most likely, not the same as the first. As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for its second race on dirt, there are many things that should make the racing different — and hopefully better. The first is racing at...
Speedway Digest

This Week in Motorsports: April 11-17, 2022

For the second straight season, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are headed to Bristol to compete on the dirt. Bell will be one to beat… Christopher Bell continues to move up the point standings with strong runs, and he will be one to beat on the dirt. The Oklahoma-native got his start competing for Toyota in dirt midgets for Keith Kunz Motorsports, winning the 2013 USAC National Midget Championship. Bell also won his first career NASCAR race on dirt, when he drove a Toyota Tundra to victory in the Truck Series at Eldora Speedway in 2015.
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Bristol Motor Speedway dirt

Bristol Motor Speedway is covered in clay and ready for NASCAR action once again. The half-mile, high-banked oval plays host to the Cup Series’ second dirt race of the modern era Sunday night (7 p.m. ET, Fox). But before the green flag drops on Easter Sunday, the Cup and the Camping World Truck Series hit the track Friday for practice and Saturday for heat racing.
Racing News

Bristol TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR Dirt)

NASCAR tv schedule for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. This weekend, NASCAR goes dirt track racing in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile Bristol Dirt Track is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Bristol Dirt tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Bristol Dirt Format. -There...
Speedway Digest

Kaz Grala to drive No. 48 Spiked Coolers car in upcoming Xfinity races

Big Machine Racing announced today that driver Kaz Grala will step into the #48 Big Machine SPIKED Coolers Camaro at Talladega and Dover, in place of driver Jade Buford. Team owner Scott Borchetta stated “We’ve made a very serious commitment to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including our strategic partnership with RCR, and at this time we need to evaluate all aspects of the team as I am determined to run up front.”
Speedway Digest

Grandview Presents First Point Race in Triple-Header Program Saturday, 602 Sportsman Join Program

This Saturday, April 16, Grandview Speedway will present the first three division show of the brand-new season. The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman will be joined by the 602 crate Sportsman on Saturday starting at 6 pm. Pit gates will open at 3 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 4 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while children under age 12 are admitted free of charge.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe Runs P2 in First Cup Practice on Bristol Dirt

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang – WHAT WAS THE VISIBILITY LIKE? “At the beginning it wasn’t ideal. It wasn’t perfect, but it was definitely raceable. Then there at the end it definitely got where it was pretty dusty. You couldn’t really see much in one and two, but that’s typical for dirt racing when the sun is out. When you start with the track that dry, that’s gonna happen. I don’t think the visibility will be as bad Sunday night. It’s still gonna be dusty if they start off that dry, but the sunlight is what really amplifies the dust.”
Speedway Digest

Macon IL Speedway Set For First Saturday Night Of Racing

For the 77th time, Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL will be celebrating the start of a new season, this coming Saturday, April 16th. The fastest 1/5-mile dirt track in the world will have an action-packed evening, featuring seven different classes of race cars plus CEFCU Kids Club and $1 hot dogs and $2 beers.
Speedway Digest

NASCAR and Sportradar Announce Multi-Year Integrity Partnership

NASCAR® and Sportradar Integrity Services, a global supplier of sports integrity solutions and a division of Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), today announced a multi-year integrity services agreement, which features an expansion of a previous pact. The partnership reinforces Sportradar Integrity Services’ leadership position within the US market, while underscoring NASCAR’s mission to continue growing the sport in a safe and responsible manner.
Speedway Digest

Sam Hinds Kicks Off Busy MMSA Schedule This Weekend

The 2022 season will be one dominated by change for Sam Hinds. Although his experience primarily stems from racing on asphalt, Hinds is primarily transitioning into dirt track competition as he embarks on a busy season with the Midwest Mini Sprint Association starting with Saturday’s Spring Thaw at Brownstown Speedway.
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT BRISTOL: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Press Conference Transcript

TELL US A LITTLE ABOUT YOUR OVERALL THOUGHTS HEADED INTO THIS WEEKEND?. “I think everybody’s looking forward to it. We learned a lot last year, which obviously probably went into everybody’s preparation for this year. I think Goodyear learned a lot. SMI and the track learned a lot, and NASCAR as well just trying to make a good show even better. Switching it to night should be beneficial for some of those things. Looking forward to this practice session and getting some long runs in with these tires. Obviously, last year we had to cut our segments down to 50 laps with having too soft of a tire for the track conditions and our cars. Now, we feel the tire is hard enough that it won’t just burn it off, but I think you could maybe get too much wheel spin and get some blistering. We’ll have to pay attention to that in this practice session. Always looking forward to coming to a racetrack when you don’t really know the conditions. I feel like coming to Bristol or going to any asphalt track you know exactly what you are going to get for the most part. Here, we’re all starting this practice session with the unknown of what track conditions are going to be like and that’s fun for me.”
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Bristol Dirt Preview

After a fourth-place finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last Thursday, John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 Mobil 1 team return to action Saturday night for the second running of the Pinty’ Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. In last year’s inaugural event, Nemechek started on the pole before being relegated to a 39th-place finish after being caught up in a Stage Two incident.
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

