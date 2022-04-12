Chris Buescher | Bristol Dirt Advance

TELL US A LITTLE ABOUT YOUR OVERALL THOUGHTS HEADED INTO THIS WEEKEND?. “I think everybody’s looking forward to it. We learned a lot last year, which obviously probably went into everybody’s preparation for this year. I think Goodyear learned a lot. SMI and the track learned a lot, and NASCAR as well just trying to make a good show even better. Switching it to night should be beneficial for some of those things. Looking forward to this practice session and getting some long runs in with these tires. Obviously, last year we had to cut our segments down to 50 laps with having too soft of a tire for the track conditions and our cars. Now, we feel the tire is hard enough that it won’t just burn it off, but I think you could maybe get too much wheel spin and get some blistering. We’ll have to pay attention to that in this practice session. Always looking forward to coming to a racetrack when you don’t really know the conditions. I feel like coming to Bristol or going to any asphalt track you know exactly what you are going to get for the most part. Here, we’re all starting this practice session with the unknown of what track conditions are going to be like and that’s fun for me.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO