ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Gilliland Ready for Cup Series Dirt Debut

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Todd Gilliland, driver of the No. 38 FirstPhaseCard.com Ford Mustang, will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at the “Last Great Colosseum”, the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this Sunday night. The Cup Series rookie last took to the Bristol dirt in the NASCAR Camping World Truck...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

What Brad Keselowski's penalty means for driver, team and NASCAR

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Brad Keselowski, the recipient of one of the biggest penalties in NASCAR history, could have continued the appeals process by taking one more swing of the bat. After a three-member NASCAR Appeals Board panel denied his appeal, Keselowski could have asked for a hearing with NASCAR’s...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
racer.com

Earnhardt name returns to the RCR No.3 for Talladega Xfinity race

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive a No.3 for the first time in a NASCAR national series race when he competes for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23. The event will be the first time Earnhardt has run for Childress, too. With sponsorship from ForeverLawn,...
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Big Xfinity Series Suspension

NASCAR dished out multiple punishments on Tuesday, which included a four-race suspension for Sheldon Creed’s crew chief. It’s been officially announced that Creed’s crew chief, Jeff Stankiewicz, has been suspended for four Xfinity races because ballast came out of Creed’s car during practice at Martinsville. Car...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Outsider.com

NASCAR Legend Richard Petty Weighs In on Next Gen Cars

Legendary racer Richard Petty saw the inception of NASCAR’s famed Cup Series as a boy back in 1949 when his father, Lee, raced stock cars out of Charlotte, North Carolina. And now, at 84-years-old with a record 200 Cup Series wins under his belt, NASCAR’s winningest driver of all-time gets to see the Next Generation of racing technology debut for racing fans young and old.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

NASCAR cup series race in Darlington set to be the Goodyear 400 on Mother’s Day

DARLINGTON, S.C. (April 11, 2022) – Darlington Raceway and Goodyear, the “Official Tire of NASCAR,” announce a renewal of its entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400, NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race for 2022. The Goodyear 400 will celebrate the history of stock car racing and signify another milestone chapter in Goodyear’s 68-year affiliation […]
DARLINGTON, SC
gmauthority.com

Xfinity Series Driver Fined For Contact With No. 1 Nascar Chevy: Video

A dramatic Nascar Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8th culminated in a Pit Road showdown between Ty Gibbs, driver of the No. 54 Toyota TRD Camry, and Sam Mayer, driver of the No. 1 Nascar Chevy Camaro. The sanctioning body for Nascar’s feeder series recently announced that Gibbs would be fined for behavioral infractions enacted against Mayer upon conclusion of the race.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gilliland
Speedway Digest

Chris Buescher | Bristol Dirt Advance

First Practice – Friday, April 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FS1. Final Practice – Friday, April 15 at 6:35 p.m. ET on FS1. Heat Races – Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Feature Race – Sunday, April 17 at...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

No. 10 Cummins/Rush Truck Centers Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Bristol Dirt Advance

● Last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Almirola started second, earned 10 stage points, and finished eighth for his fourth top-10 of the year. ● Dirt Racing History: Almirola had seven starts starting in 2006 in the Prelude to the Dream charity event that Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart hosted from 2005 to 2012 at his Eldora Speedway half-mile dirt oval in Rossburg, Ohio. Almirola scored a best finish of third and earned four top-10 finishes in those six outings. Almirola also won an exhibition race at the Talladega (Ala.) Short Track.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Looking for Bristol Dirt Repeat

For the second year in a row, Bristol Motor Speedway has been transformed into a dirt track and will host a pair of NASCAR races this weekend. One difference from last season is both events will be held a night with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series event on Easter Sunday at 7 p.m.
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Daytona 500#First Phase#Curo Credit#Llc#The Bank Of Missouri
Speedway Digest

Shore Lunch to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Championship Finale at Toledo Speedway

The Automobile Racing Club of America today announced that Shore Lunch will return as an event entitlement sponsor but will now move its branding to the series’ championship finale at Toledo Speedway. The Shore Lunch 200 is slated for Saturday, October 8, and will mark the first time in eleven years that the series champion will be determined at the series’ home track.
TOLEDO, OH
Speedway Digest

Martinsville Speedway & Virginia Tourism Corporation Renew Partnership on NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Entitlement, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200

Martinsville Speedway and Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announce a renewal of their partnership on the entitlement for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Thursday, Oct. 27. This year’s race will be the sixth time Martinsville has hosted the Whelen Modified Tour season finale (1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991). The official name of the race will remain the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Chandler Smith - No. 18 Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Bristol Dirt Preview

Chandler Smith will debut a brand new primary sponsor, Charge Me, for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday. Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. To encourage this transition towards a clean energy future, Charge Me is launching a diverse product range of EV charging solutions. Charge Me has developed off-grid multi-use portable charging systems for both EV roadside assistance as well as stationary on-site power generation. In addition to Saturday’s race at Bristol, Charge Me will adorn Smith’s No. 18 TRD Pro for four more races: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (May 14), Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway (June 18), Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 23) and Richmond (Va.) Raceway (Aug. 13).
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

Gragson has made two starts in the NCS, both in 2022. Gragson made two dirt-racing starts at Eldora Speedway (2017 and 2018) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and finished in the top 10 in both events. “I’m really looking forward to racing at Bristol this weekend in...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Jacob Construction Racing: Cole Custer Bristol Dirt Advance

● The season’s first short-track swing concludes under the lights for the second weekend in a row but in a rare Sunday-night event for Cole Custer and the No. 41 Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) on the dirt-covered Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway oval. The second-ever Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway – which joins the Memorial Day-weekend Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and the Labor Day-weekend Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C) Raceway as the only Sunday-night races on this year’s NASCAR Cup Series tour – will be even more of a rarity as it’ll be just the 12th race in NASCAR’s 70-year history ever held on Easter and the first since 1989.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy