Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

For the second straight season, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series are headed to Bristol to compete on the dirt. Bell will be one to beat… Christopher Bell continues to move up the point standings with strong runs, and he will be one to beat on the dirt. The Oklahoma-native got his start competing for Toyota in dirt midgets for Keith Kunz Motorsports, winning the 2013 USAC National Midget Championship. Bell also won his first career NASCAR race on dirt, when he drove a Toyota Tundra to victory in the Truck Series at Eldora Speedway in 2015.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO