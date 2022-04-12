Is 'Bugsnax' Coming to the Nintendo Switch? Switch and Xbox Release Date

A recent PS4 and PS5 console exclusive is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Nintendo and PlayStation are both well known for high-quality games you can only get on their respective consoles. Over the last few years, on PlayStation consoles, this has included the likes of God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Demon's Souls, Bloodborne, Marvel's Spider-Man, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4. There's more, and some of these games eventually came to PC, but they are all either pure exclusives or at least console exclusives. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch has offered the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Metroid Dread, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Again, there's more, and unlike some of the aforementioned PlayStation games, Nintendo exclusives don't ever come to other platforms, including PC. And this brings us to today, with a PS4 and PS5 console exclusive migrating to the Nintendo Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 24 DAYS AGO