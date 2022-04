WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday made it easier to sue police and the government for malicious prosecution when charges are later dropped. In a 6-3 ruling, the court said that in order to sue, a defendant doesn't have to be found not guilty by a judge or jury and prosecutors don't have to state that they wrongly filed charges. It’s enough, the court said, if the charges are simply dismissed.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO