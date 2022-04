BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews have been working since Saturday to lighten the load of the Ever Forward in another bid to refloat the massive container ship stuck in the Chesapeake Bay. It has been there for over a month. The U.S. Coast Guard and coordinating agencies started an operation Saturday to remove exactly 500 containers of its nearly 5,000 container load. Officials told WJZ Friday that 320 containers have been removed from the ship, and they hope to have the rest off by next week. “We’re about 65 percent, roughly, through the offload process,” said Jeoffrey Donahue, director of emergency preparedness & planning...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 42 MINUTES AGO