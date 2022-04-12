2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE500 Adds More Power, All-Wheel Drive for US

“Look at me,” the X4 M Competition screams as it rolls down the city streets, through parking lots, or just about anywhere cars and people come together. Based on the best-selling BMW X3, the X4 is so interesting and quirky because it ditches the X3’s “normal” roofline for something that is more coupe-inspired. It features the same twin-turbo inline-six found in the M3 and M4, which is why the X4 M is the highest-performing coupe-SUV in the compact segment. That doesn’t mean it’s not without some stout competition, though. Mercedes has the AMG GLC 63 Coupe in its stable, while Porsche has the Macan GTS. The X4 M was updated for the 2022 model year, though, which was quite a surprise since it was launched back in 2019 for the 2020 model year. BMW claims that it has taken customer feedback into consideration, but is it all smoke and mirrors? We spent a week with the updated 2022 BMW X4 M Competition to find out for ourselves.

