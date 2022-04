Ever since the Gordon Murray T.50 was revealed back in 2020, the automotive world, and especially the supercar fraternity, has been head-over-heels in love with this naturally-aspirated piece of art. Gordon Murray, the man responsible for legendary machines like the McLaren F1 has poured his heart and soul into the T.50 - which is a better spiritual successor to the F1 than McLaren's own Speedtail - and the results speak for themselves: this is possibly the best sounding supercar of all time. We've seen several videos of the T.50 in action through the various phases of its development, but the latest one is possibly the best. In this one, we get to see and hear this magnificent beast blast around the Goodwood track for the 79th Members' Meeting. More importantly, we get to hear the V12 sing. And what a song it is.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO