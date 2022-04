NEW ORLEANS — Rain chances are coming to an end this evening, and overnight will be muggy and mostly cloudy. Lows will be mild at 63-70 degrees. There will be a light breeze out of the south at 5-15 mph. The small craft advisory continues until 7 a.m. Tuesday for coastal waters, where south winds will be 10-20 knots and gusts up to 25 knots.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO